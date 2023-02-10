Big Country Chateau still heading into receivership with modified asset-freeze order, judge rules

The troubled Little Rock apartment complex known as the Big Country Chateau will head into receivership, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors confirmed during a hearing on Friday.

However, at the request of the defendants' attorney, Connors agreed to lift an asset freeze she had ordered with regard to one of the three corporate defendants in the lawsuit filed last year by the Arkansas attorney general's office.

On Feb. 3, Connors granted the state's request that a receiver be appointed to oversee the complex, collect rent payments and make repairs.

She further ordered that defendants' assets be frozen, barred defendants from tampering with or destroying records and ordered them to file an accounting of assets and rent money received from tenants.

The part of her order freezing assets will be lifted for defendant Apex Equity Group, LLC, according to Connors' comments Friday. The two other defendants are Apex Big Chateau AR, LLC and Big Country Chateau, LLC.

The hearing occurred two days after the attorney general's office asked Connors to name Sal Thomas, an official who oversees multifamily properties for a Texas real-estate firm, as receiver for Big Country Chateau.

Although Sylvester Smith, an attorney for Big Country Chateau, had previously asked Connors to halt her receivership order until a hearing could be held, he indicated during Friday's hearing that he had no objection to the appointment of a receiver.

Smith also acknowledged there were significant issues with the management of the property, but argued against the decision to freeze the assets of Apex Equity Group, LLC.

His clients were not in the courtroom Friday; according to Smith, they were unable to get to Little Rock from New Jersey.