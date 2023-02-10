Body pulled from creek in Little Rock park

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department pulled a body from a Kanis Park creek on Thursday afternoon, but preliminary information did not suggest foul play, a department spokesman said.

The body was at the Pulaski County coroner's office on Friday after police recovered it from the rain-swollen creek Thursday afternoon, spokesman Mark Edwards said. He said he was notified of the incident around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Edwards said the coroner will work to determine the victim's identiy and cause of death. He added that police had no reason to think there was anything criminal about the death as of Friday.