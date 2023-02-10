Boilermakers ride freshman’s efforts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa on Thursday night.

Smith, a freshman guard, shot 8 of 10 -- including 4 of 5 from three-point range.

"I wish he would shoot more, from Day One I told him that," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. "He's a 40 to 45% three-point shooter and it didn't make sense. Any time you have to ability to play through ball screens, get to the rim and shoot or take the pull-ups and open shots, too.

"He likes to get everyone involved. He has really good instincts, but at times he doesn't play off his instincts."

But Smith did exactly that against Iowa.

"I attack the game the same way," Smith said. "When the shots fall, the confidence goes up a little bit. It just felt good to make a couple of shots."

Zach Edey scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Edey, who was averaging 22.4 points entering the game, had just four points until the final 8 1/2 minutes. He grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds, and Caleb Furst added 10 as Purdue held a 43-23 edge.

"They doubled Zach every time he touched the ball and we still scored 87 points," Painter said.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, Furst 11 and Mason Gillis 10 for the Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2).

"It's cool to see, but when teams want to play like that we have a bunch of guys that can step up," Edey said. "We have a really deep team and we've got a lot of guys that can hurt you and that was showing today."

Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and Filip Rebraca had 17 for the Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6).

"He's (Smith) terrific, but everybody on the team is really good, that's why they are ranked No. 1," Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said. "Our anticipation rotations were not good enough. It's hard because their team is very unselfish, they share the ball. That gives you a lot of ground to cover.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 21 points early in the second half. Purdue was ahead 68-51 when the Hawkeyes went on a 13-2 spurt to close the deficit to 70-64 with 5:39 remaining.

Edey, who had been quiet most of the game, sank a hook shot and made a dunk to give Purdue a 74-64 edge.

"We're not shocked by it," Smith said. "We knew they were able to come back and hit those shots. We handled it well and got some shots to fall."

Purdue took a 38-21 lead at halftime on Smith's jumper with 3 seconds left. Smith led Purdue with 10 points in the first half. The Boilermakers took the lead at 4-2 on a basket by Loyer and led the rest of the game.

Purdue shot 44% in the first half while holding Iowa to 29%. The Hawkeyes shot 60% in the second half.

"I didn't think we moved well enough in our motion game," McCaffery said of the first half. "They're a good defensive team. It's a hard team to drive on."

For the game, Purdue shot 55%, while Iowa shot 45%.

The one negative for Purdue is it 17 turnovers, nine more than Iowa.

Painter won his 250th game at Mackey Arena, improving his home record to 250-43.

NO. 7 UCLA 62,

OREGON STATE 47

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Amari Bailey scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 7 UCLA to a victory over Oregon State.

Bailey, a freshman guard, was 10 of 16 from the floor and scored 18 points in the second half as UCLA pulled away.

The Bruins (20-4, 11-2) lead the conference in opponent scoring defense, allowing 59 points per game. The Bruins made things difficult for Oregon State (9-16, 3-11) with their man-to-man defense, allowing their fewest points this season.

Jaylen Clark added 16 points and three steals for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins' leading scorer averaging 16.3 points, was limited to seven points and a game-best 12 rebounds.

Jordan Pope led the Beavers with 17 points, and Glenn Taylor Jr. added 10. Oregon State shot 35.7% from the floor and committed 18 turnovers.

NO. 16 GONZAGA 99,

SAN FRANCISCO 81

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Rasir Bolton scored 23 points and had six assists, and Drew Timme added 21 points to lead No. 16 Gonzaga past San Francisco.

Gonzaga (20-5, 9-2) extended its streak of seasons with at least 20 wins to 26, bouncing back from last weekend's overtime loss at No. 15 Saint Mary's. The streak is the second longest in the country behind Kansas at 32.

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco with 25 points and Tyrell Roberts added 16. The Dons (15-12, 4-8) never led and dropped their third consecutive game and have lost 26 in a row to Gonzaga. Their last win over Gonzaga came in February 2012.

