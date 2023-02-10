Bruises, injuries on 6-year-old’s body ‘seemed like they were never healing,’ witness says in Torres’ murder trial

BENTONVILLE -- Two former teachers of Isaiah Torres described him as a happy kindergartner who started having mood swings and stealing food. Then they became alarmed by the constant bruises on the 6-year-old's body.

The teachers testified Thursday, day one of the trial for Isaiah's father -- the third time he's been tried for the boy's death.

Mauricio Alejandro Torres, 53, of Bella Vista is charged with capital murder and battery. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

He is accused of shoving a stick in his son's rectum, causing an infection that led to the boy's death on March 30, 2015.

Peri Heffernan of Bella Vista was the first witness to testify. She was Isaiah's kindergarten teacher at the now defunct Ambassadors for Christ Academy in Bentonville. She remembered him as being happy to learn, but also recalled his demeanor changing. Isaiah started getting combative and angry, she said.

Isaiah got in trouble for stealing other kids' snacks and even took food from the garbage, she said. She testified about Isaiah coming to school with bruises and cuts.

"It just seemed like they were never healing." Heffernan said. "They were just always there."

Heffernan said she once rubbed Isaiah's back to calm him and saw a large bruise on his back. She started taking notes and took photographs of Isaiah.

Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, showed Heffernan the photographs of Isaiah and introduced the images as evidence in the trial.

George Morledge, one of Torres' attorneys, showed Heffernan her previous testimony, noting she hadn't mentioned Isaiah taking food from the garbage.

She told Morledge she would have reported the abuse if Isaiah had said his parents were causing the injuries.

Hannah Paul was a music teacher at Ambassadors for Christ. She taught Isaiah and said he started having mood changes and became withdrawn. Paul said Isaiah would sometimes take other children's food and hide it.

Paul testified Isaiah came to school with bruises. He never told her where the bruises came from, she said. She started documenting the incidents and knew Heffernan had reported the incidents to Arkansas Department of Human Services. Paul said no one from the agency nor law enforcement contacted her about Isaiah's injuries.

Isaiah did not return to school the next school year, but was home-schooled.

The jury also listened to the 911 call where Cathy Torres reported her son was not breathing. She said in the call Isaiah had complained earlier about his stomach hurting.

She could be heard calling out "Isaiah" and told the dispatcher she was shaking her son but he would not respond.

Prosecutors played Mauricio Torres' first interview conducted by Bella Vista police detective Ed Williams.

Torres told Williams about an incident where Isaiah was playing in the bathroom and fell in bleach or ammonia. Isaiah had to be hospitalized with chemical burns on his back. "Something caused that little boy's heart to stop beating," Williams said. He wanted to know if Torres knew what happened.

Torres said he believed it may have been viral. He said he would have taken his son to the hospital if he thought something was wrong with his son's heart.

"He's sick," Torres told Williams, and denied harming his son.

Williams confronted Torres with photographs of Isaiah's marks and bruises. Torres described his son as clumsy and said the boy had fallen.

Williams told Torres that Isaiah had a lot of injuries for a 6-year-old and again asked Torres about his son's injuries. Torres denied physically abusing Isaiah, but at one point said the injuries may be the result of negligence instead of physical abuse.

"I want the truth," Williams said.

"I'm telling my truth," Torres replied.

Torres claimed he was only guilty of his inability to save his son and believed he had failed not only as a father, but as a man.

Capt. John Cottingham was one of the paramedics that responded and treated Isaiah. During his testimony, Cottingham described the boy as jaundiced with bruising all over his body, including a black eye. Cottingham was alarmed by Isaiah's appearance and asked another firefighter to call police.

Torres is being held without bond in the Benton County jail.

He was tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 2016 in his son's murder, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2019 and ordered Torres be given a new trial.

A second jury found Torres guilty of murder and battery. The proceedings ended during the sentencing phase March 5, 2020, when a witness jumped from the witness stand box and attempted to attack Torres. Circuit Judge Brad Karren declared a mistrial and ruled Torres should have another trial.

The Arkansas attorney general's office appealed, but the Arkansas Supreme Court agreed with Karren.

Cathy Torres is expected to be called as a witness by her husband's defense team. She pleaded guilty in 2016 to capital murder and battery and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. She testified during her husband's second trial and blamed her husband for abusing their son.