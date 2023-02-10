Casscoe woman dies in fatal crash

A Casscoe woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 130 near Stuttgart on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Sarah Grace Hall, 18, was killed when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator she was driving left the highway around 12:58 p.m. and hit a utility pole, the report says. The vehicle then traveled over a culvert which caused it to flip and land on its roof in a small creek, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.