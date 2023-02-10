Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Casscoe woman dies in fatal crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:55 a.m.

A Casscoe woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 130 near Stuttgart on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Sarah Grace Hall, 18, was killed when the 2010 Lincoln Navigator she was driving left the highway around 12:58 p.m. and hit a utility pole, the report says. The vehicle then traveled over a culvert which caused it to flip and land on its roof in a small creek, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Casscoe woman dies in fatal crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT