Church News

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate Women's Day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The service will be in person and virtual via Facebook. The community is invited to attend this praise service.

• BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Nathaniel Palmer, pastor of Assembly of Believers Baptist Church of Little Rock. Music will be provided by the Barraque Street Church Choir.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will conduct an appreciation service for the pastor, the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., and family at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Elder Thaddeus C. Pearson of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church at North Little Rock.

• UNION HOPEWELL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1121 S. Persimmon St., will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Antonio Gayden at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. The Rev. Clifton Conley of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church of Little Rock will be the guest speaker.

• AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., invites the community to worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. This Sunday, a Black History observance will feature Dr. Martha A. Flowers as the guest presenter. A life-long Pine Bluff resident, Flowers has been a family practice physician here for more than 49 plus years. She is also a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family in the drive-thru event. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

• OUR LADY OF THE LAKE Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner March 5 with the drive-thru open at 8 a.m. Reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. The Ladies Altar Society is the sponsor. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

