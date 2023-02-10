Clemson-North Carolina Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

The first week of men’s college basketball moneyline picks were, indeed, money: 4-0, thanks to Indiana, Saint Mary’s, Miami and Tennessee. Let’s see if we can run that back again in week two. On to the picks:

Clemson at North Carolina

Game Info: Feb. 11, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Clemson Straight-Up Record: 18-6 (10-3 ACC)

Clemson Against the Spread Record: 12-12

North Carolina Straight-Up Record: 15-9 (7-6 ACC)

North Carolina Against the Spread Record: 7-15-2

The Tigers are still tied for the lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but they’ve lost their momentum. So have the Tar Heels. Someone has to turn it around Saturday in the Dean Dome.

Clemson has lost two straight games, and after fading the Tigers last week that remains the play this week. North Carolina is a mess in its own right, having lost three in a row. But being blown out at Wake Forest and slipping onto the NCAA Tournament bubble should serve as a wake-up call for a much more talented team — if it doesn’t, something is seriously wrong at Carolina.

Remember, too, that Chapel Hill is Clemson’s house of horrors. The Tigers are 1-59 there all-time. After Saturday, it will be 1-60. Look for the Tar Heels to stop shooting (and missing) as many three-pointers, take the ball into the paint, and then smash the offensive glass for second-chance points.

MONEYLINE BET: North Carolina to bounce back

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.