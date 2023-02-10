COLUMNIST: Cars, poisons, killing our lions

For those wondering how many mountain lions have been slaughtered on California's roads recently, a new study has an answer: more than 500 in the last eight years. And those are just the vehicle strikes that were reported and confirmed.

Others, like Los Angeles' recently departed P-22, may have been hit and limped off, their injuries contributing to their deaths later.

Meanwhile, rodenticides continue to be a threat to the health of big cats that can be sickened or killed when they eat animals that ingested poison.

Mountain lions may be apex predators, but they are also vulnerable to a variety of environmental threats, most of them man-made: They have to dodge cars and trucks to get across a road to seek a mate or food in new territory, and may eat some animal that ingested rat poison.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is expected to release a mountain lion population assessment later this year. Although California's cougars are not endangered everywhere in the state, populations in central and southern California are so genetically inbred and isolated that their numbers could be dwindling, according to scientists.

We hope the state's Fish and Game Commission will vote this year to list mountain lions in central and southern California as either endangered or threatened to give them the added protection they need to survive.

If they are listed, new construction in those areas would have to minimize impacts, such as making sure the project doesn't block mountain lion corridors, the paths they take to look for food or mates.

A state-of-the-art wildlife crossing is already under construction at Liberty Canyon on the 101 Freeway. If lions are listed as endangered or threatened, the state could prioritize wildlife crossings on existing roads and highways that have been treacherous for lions to cross.

Rat poison continues to be a threat to mountain lions despite a recent law that put a moratorium on the use of toxic second-generation anti-coagulant rodenticides except for agriculture or to protect public health starting in 2021.

Regulators are currently re-evaluating the effects of the moratorium. If they take any further action, it should be to tighten restrictions. Lions are still falling victim to these poisons, so now is not the time to relax any rules on rodenticides.

On Saturday, thousands of people turned out for a memorial at the Greek Theatre to honor P-22, who was euthanized late last year after he was discovered to be suffering from a variety of ailments as well as injuries from a probable car strike. Clearly, Angelenos care about the fate of the cougars living in their midst.

As we build into their habitats and hem them in with roads, we have to find ways to protect them. Otherwise they will eventually vanish.