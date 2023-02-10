Comedian Jeff Shaw performs in Lowell

The star of two Dry Bar Comedy specials Jeff Shaw makes his Lowell debut at The Grove Comedy Club. During the course of his "clean and clever" stand-up act, he tackles toxic masculinity, his time as a less-than-intimidating Army interrogator, life as a smart-mouthed cruise ship crew member, being engaged to a Croatian woman who didn't find him funny, and the time he was "buzzed" by Simon on "America's Got Talent." Shows are 6:30 and 9 p.m. today and Saturday at the Grove Comedy Club, 808 S Bloomington St. in Lowell. Tickets are $18 plus fees and taxes. Tickets and information are available at grovecomedy.com and by calling the club at 347-4966.

ELSEWHERE

• Carly Bannister and Jackson Hoyt perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St., Suite 61, Bentonville. citysessions.org.

• Big Thief performs a sold-out show at 9 p.m. today, and King Cabbage plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. today at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Pretend Friend plays at 8 p.m. today at at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• Sip and Sing with Jenna and Tony starts at 6:30 p.m. today, and Bert & Heather "Love Song Edition" happens at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com.

• Riley Downing (of The Deslondes) will perform for an intimate house show starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Details about the show are at facebook.com/bloodbuzzentertainment.

• Sawyer Hill & The Salesman play at 7 p.m. today, and the "Love is a Losing Game" tribute to Amy Winehouse with Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guests Chris and Brian happens at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

