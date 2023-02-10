Students graduate at UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its graduates for the fall 2022 semester. UA Little Rock awarded about 600 degrees, according to a news release.

Local graduates include:

Elizabeth Barentine of Sheridan, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Ashley Conner of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Brian Cummings of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Master of Education in counselor education.

Kalan Davis of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.

Kiana Evans of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Shaleta Gill-Corburn of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science.

James Hadley of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies.

Amy Hale of Pine Bluff, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Destiny Harp of Sheridan, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in art.

Erin Moody of Stuttgart, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Morgan Smith of White Hall, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance performance.

Melinda Steele of Sheridan, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communications.

Kaitlin Stubbs of Sheridan, graduated with a Master of Education in counselor education.

Constance Williams of Monticello, graduated with a Graduate Certificate in conflict mediation.

Keijeria Laws of Little Rock, graduated with an Associate of Science in law enforcement and a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.

Free tax prep set Saturday

Residents can receive free help with their federal and state income tax filings from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. During the walk-in service, dubbed "Super Saturday," three agencies will help with tax filing, according to a news release.

Help will also be offered by appointments by contacting one of the agencies: Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (870) 730-1131, Arkansas Community Organizations (870) 536-6300, and Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha (501) 819-2048.

UAPB slates anti-smoking event

The 20th Clearing the Air in Communities of Color Conference will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8.

The Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Cancer Coalition have partnered for a fourth year to jointly host the event, according to a news release.

The theme is "New Priorities in Tobacco Control: Menthol Flavoring and Vaping," and will spotlight the work of community organizations to reduce minority tobacco use and will include tobacco control training.

Speakers will include Minou Jones, founder and chief executive officer of Make It Count Community Development Corporation; the Rev. Horace Sheffield, pastor of New Destiny Christian Fellowship and executive director of Detroit Association of Black Organizations; Abbie Luzius, community development manager at Community Clinic; Dina Jones, faculty member at the Center for the Study of Tobacco, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Health Behavior and Health Education; Meredith Berkman, co-founder of Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes; and Carol McGruder, co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Conference.

The virtual conference is open to the public but registration is required by Feb. 28. Those who register by Feb. 18 will receive a registration package by mail. Those who register after Feb. 19 will receive electronic materials. Registration details are available at arcancercoalition.org/arkansas-cancer-summit.

For questions about the conference, call Marian S. Evans, MISRGO coordinator, at (870) 575-8923.

Master Gardeners offer scholarship

The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science related-field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, and landscape architecture.

The deadline to apply is March 10 and the scholarship application is available at bit.ly/carson-scholarship-23. The Arkansas Master Gardener program funds the $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release.

"The Janet B. Carson Scholarship was set up in 2014 in honor of Janet Carson, who spent 38 years sharing her horticulture knowledge and love of gardening with many people across the state," said Randy Forst, extension consumer horticulture educator and Master Gardener program coordinator for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

For details, email mg@uada.edu or contact a county extension agent.