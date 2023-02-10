Decatur budget anticipates almost $1.8 million in revenue in 2023

DECATUR -- Icy weather did not stop the City Council from meeting Jan. 30 with Mayor Bob Tharp hosted the meeting via videoconference.

It was a short meeting pertaining to the city's 2023 budget. The deadline to pass the resolution for the budget was Feb. 1. All members reviewed the budget, and a motion to adopt it passed.

The city's anticipated revenue is $1,775,338. Planned expenditures for 2023 include Administration, $419,720; Police Department, $903,800; Fire Department, $218,218; Parks and Recreation, $199,150; and Library, $34,450.

The city has a "remaining balance/transfer" account in the amount of $173,644. This account aims to ensure the city will stay in the black, officials said.

The City Council will again review the city's budget in April in order to best allocate its funds to the various departments, officials said.

"The city is in an extremely good position from the revenue to streets and water and wastewater," Tharp said.

Members of the board -- Randy Boone, Linda Martin, Danny Harrington, Sandy Duncan and David Johnson -- were all present during the meeting.

Although members were willing to drive to City Hall, the mayor held the meeting via videoconference for safety.

"We felt like this was the best way to do it," Tharp said.