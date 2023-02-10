Defenders headline HOF class

PHOENIX -- Joe Thomas gave fans of the new version of the Cleveland Browns something they could finally celebrate.

The six-time All-Pro offensive lineman will join lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, becoming the first Browns Hall of Famer from the team's inglorious expansion era.

"It's really special for me because the franchise has endured some really tough times," Thomas said. "But those fans are so loyal and passionate, and they still show up and it still is their identity that they're Browns fans. It's great for all of Browns Nation."

Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have had two playoff berths, one playoff win and the worst record in the league -- including an 0-16 season in Thomas' last year in the NFL.

Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

"I didn't set out to be a Hall of Famer," Barber said. "I was trying to make the team. I was trying to get on the field. All you can do is take your opportunity and run with it. And we all took our opportunities and ran with it."

The headliners of the class are Joe Thomas and Revis -- the two first-round picks from the 2007 draft who took far different journeys to this ultimate honor.

Picked third in the draft by Cleveland, Thomas stepped in as an immediate starter and never moved until a torn triceps ended his final season in 2017.

Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps before that injury as one of the only dependable parts on one of the NFL's sorriest franchises.

Thomas was a Pro Bowler in all 10 healthy seasons, a first-team All-Pro six times and a second-team selection two other years. But he never even made it to the playoffs a single time with the Browns.

Revis' best stretch came in New York with the Jets, where he was a first-team All-Pro from 2009-11 and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2009 when he repeatedly shut down top receivers by sending them to "Revis Island."

The Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023 poses during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.



