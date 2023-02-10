Drake Bets More Than $1 Million on Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl is easily the most-watched and most-wagered event in the American sports calendar. In the days leading up to kickoff, sportsbooks historically post on social media when celebrities place big-money bets.

On Thursday, Stake.com took sizable wagers on Super Bowl LVII from rapper Drake. The Grammy Award winner placed a series of bets totaling just less than $1 million in strong support of a Kansas City victory.

Here is a breakdown of his wagers for Super Bowl Sunday:

- $700K on KC Moneyline to win $1.48 million

- $50K Patrick Mahomes to score first touchdown to win $750,000

- $50K on JuJu Smith-Schuster to score first touchdown to win $500,000

- $30K on Kansas City to win every quarter to win $630,000

- $50K on Kansas City to win both halves to win $250,000

- $25K on Travis Kelce to win MVP to win $325,000

- $60K on tight end to be the position of the MVP to win $600,000

My sportsbook sources in Vegas, expressed doubt in regards to the validity of these wagers, specifically due to the known partnership that Drake has with the cryptocurrency betting platform. The feeling is that these enormous wager amounts are nothing more than a quest for publicity for a sportsbook that is not allowed to legally accept wagers from U.S. residents.

Drake’s bets are far from considered sharp as not only is one of his first touchdown scorer bets guaranteed to lose (both players can’t score first), but his MVP wagers on Travis Kelce are daunting. The star tight end, who is listed with the third-shortest odds (+1200), would have to make history in order for his two bets on Kelce to cash - as no tight end has ever been named Super Bowl MVP.

It appears the rapper is simply doubling-down on the Chiefs (with house money) after he reportedly won in excess of $2 million when Kansas City emerged victorious over Cincinnati in the AFC championship game.

On the flip side, Drake could also be headed for more losses by fading the Eagles. He reportedly lost $850,000 when he bet against Philadelphia in support of San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.