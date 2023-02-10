Drug trade nets Springdale woman 11 years in federal prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Krystle Marie Owen, 36, was sentenced to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Local law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in the Fayetteville area in March 2021, according to court documents. Investigators learned Owen was a member of the organization.

In January 2022, detectives with the Rogers Police Department bought methamphetamine from Owen. In February 2022, investigators with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Owen after she fled from detectives. Owen had just received a package containing over 1,600 fentanyl pills, which she intended to distribute, according to court documents.

Owen was also arrested for her role in the large-scale drug trafficking organization, which included co-defendants Antonio Hernandez, Michael Southerland, Troy Franklin and Skylar Houston. All were previously sentenced in federal court.