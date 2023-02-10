EDITORIAL: Details, details (on the governor’s new education plan)

St. Thomas More: Why not be a teacher? You'd be a fine teacher. Perhaps even a great one.

Rich: And if I was, who would know it?

More: You, your pupils, your friends, God. Not a bad public, that.

--"A Man for All Seasons"

The big news in Arkansas this week is the release of Gov. Sarah Sanders' education plan. And not just in Arkansas. It's nationwide news. That's what happens when reform is capital-R Reform. People notice. And talk.

If her plan passes the General Assembly--and it looked like she had most lawmakers behind her the other day at her big announcement--several things will happen. But first, because it's the headline-making part: Teachers would get significant raises.

The minimum wage would be $50K. That's up from $36K. According to the paper, that would move Arkansas from 48th in the nation into the top five. This might well be the biggest education news in Arkansas since the Lake View decision. Maybe even before.

And why not be a teacher? For years the answer was: "I don't think I'll be able to afford it." So a lot of young people didn't even try. The pay was so low as to scare kids away from the education field.

But the increase in the starting minimum pay is only part of Gov. Sanders' plan. The governor proposes to forgive student loans for teachers if they teach in challenging districts. And this: Bonuses of $10,000 to teachers who are "making meaningful gains in the improvement of student outcomes." That sounds like merit pay.

NB: The size of this bonus is important. At $10,000, it's 20 percent of $50,000 in compensation, and most education research supports the notion that small bonuses, like $1,000 on a $40,000 salary, isn't much of an incentive. But an incentive of 20 percent of compensation very much gets attention--and better results. Sending bonuses to teachers is exactly the right way to do this, since they are the most important elements in the education system. This could prove far more effective than the across-the-board raises for all teachers when it comes to learning in the classroom.

What a thought: putting state money where it would do the most good. Here's another thought: Reward teachers whose students score the best in standardized tests, and also reward those teachers whose kids make the most improvement from August to June. This can be done. It's called longitudinal tracking. Computers being what they are, the state can track not only the best districts and schools, but individual teachers who are doing the most good, too. Put these bonuses on top of a $50,000 salary minimum, and why not be a teacher? Perhaps even a great one?

The governor's plan also includes parts about school choice. And for some, there's the rub. Doubtless there will be lawmakers who will vote against the plan--even this significant and life-changing raise for teachers--if they're asked to give parents more choice through vouchers.

The details of the school choice plan are trickling out: The governor's proposal would give "education savings accounts" to parents of 90 percent of what schools are funded on a per-student basis. The money would follow the student to either traditional public, private, parochial or home schools. The particulars, we're told, are being ironed out. But insiders say this plan would take a few years to get going.

When it goes, it should run. This would likely put Arkansas at the forefront in the nation as far as education reform. It's also an excellent idea to start out giving kids this option--immediately--if they are in F-rated schools. Getting these students out of failing schools and into better schools, including better public schools, is the quickest way to address a failing education system for them. Providing choice for students in the D-rated schools the second year also looks like a good idea.

The idea of freeing kids so they are not held hostage in D or F schools is going to put tremendous pressure on those schools to improve. If they don't, they're going to start losing students, which means they will lose more funding. Ultimately, if the schools don't improve, they will have to close. That's exactly what should happen to failing schools. (It happens to failing charter schools.) The governor's proposal would have a secondary effect of putting real teeth behind the letter-grade system in Arkansas.

Reminder: Educationnext.org took a poll in 2018, and 56 percent of African Americans and 62 percent of Hispanics said they were pro-voucher. So much for the argument that vouchers only help white families.

As for making the choice with education savings accounts available to homeschoolers, we have questions--and maybe reservations--about it. If that is part of the proposal, it could affect urban and rural school districts differently.

For example, in an urban area like Little Rock, there may be private and parochial school options all around. But in most of rural Arkansas, there are no such options except homeschooling. It may be that families opting out of the public schools for homeschooling could hurt rural schools. And in urban areas, what if low-income families opted out of the public schools and placed their children in homeschooling, yet they didn't homeschool them well, or at all, instead just taking the state's money and spending it elsewhere? It seems like there needs to be something tied to testing to make sure the students are learning in a homeschooling environment, whether in urban or rural areas. This idea is so new and different. It would be helpful to see more pro and con on it.

Change isn't easy. Sometimes it's not fast.

But it is exciting.

There is more. Such as the governor's proposal to fund 120 literacy coaches. And hire tutors for struggling students. We're not sure if 120 literacy coaches is enough, not when more than 30 percent of certain levels of students can't read at grade level, and there are 400,000 students in Arkansas. But it's a start.

And this, deep into the story: "The governor's plan also calls for repealing the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, a law that requires school districts to notify teachers of changes in their employment status before May 1 each year. Critics of the law argue it makes it harder for school districts to hold poor-performing teachers accountable."

Getting rid of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act--which sounds like something out of "Atlas Shrugged" because it's the opposite of what its name says--is long overdue. This makes it extremely difficult for principals to fire bad teachers. There are so many obstacles and hoops to jump through, that principals may find it easier just to keep the deadwood around.

What the state needs is good teachers, even great teachers. And it looks like the governor's proposal gets us on our way.