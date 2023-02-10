Former LRSD administrator gets probation for charging over $230,000 on district credit card

A former Little Rock School District administrator was sentenced to four years' probation Thursday and ordered to pay the district back just over $230,000 she admitted to stealing by charging personal items on two district credit cards over a four-year period.

Karen James, 49, of Little Rock was director of early childhood education and elementary literacy for the school district from 2010 until January 2019, when she resigned from her $108,827-a-year job. James pleaded guilty a year ago before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker to making $230,636.86 in fraudulent purchases on two district credit cards for personal and household items from August 2014 to August 2018, covering the thefts by falsifying transaction logs and falsifying receipts to make it appear as though the purchases were legitimate. She was charged by information with one count of mail fraud on Feb. 9, 2022, and pleaded guilty that same day.

But, according to the information, there were hundreds of other unauthorized purchases during that four-year period: $4,068 at Wayfair on bath rugs, a recliner and other home goods; 83 unauthorized purchases through PayPal totaling more than $27,000 for a variety of items, including women's clothing, home goods, knitting and needlepoint materials, and video subscriptions; and 2,462 items on Amazon to the tune of almost $200,000 on items such as clothing, makeup, housewares, knitting materials, pet products and gift cards.

In addition to falsifying transaction logs and receipts to cover the purchases, authorities said James had the items shipped to her home in Little Rock, to a neighbor's home, and to family members in Missouri to conceal her crime.

Records received from Amazon showed that James made her first fraudulent purchase there on August 11, 2014, and her last fraudulent purchase there on August 6, 2018 with one card, charging nearly $87,000. Records showed she made another 1,261 purchases through Amazon between Oct. 18, 2015, and August 11, 2018, totaling nearly $107,000. From Feb. 25, 2016 to July 13, 2018, records showed that James made 10 unauthorized purchases of furniture, housewares and home goods from Wayfair, and from July 13, 2016 through June 18, 2018, 144 unauthorized purchases through her PayPal account, eventually racking up $27,274.03 in unauthorized purchases.

James' attorney, Erin Cassinelli of Little Rock, asked Baker to consider an alternative to prison, saying that James' purchases were the result of a mental health issue that she has been seeking treatment for since entering her plea. Cassinelli said a prison sentence would disrupt her treatment -- which she said involves prescription drug therapy -- and could derail it altogether.

"Ironically," Cassinelli said, "if Ms. James had a drug or alcohol problem we would be looking at this a little differently."

Cassinelli said the Bureau of Prisons has programs to address drug and alcohol addiction that often have the incentive of offering time off an inmate's sentence for successful completion but she said that isn't necessarily the case with mental health issues. She also said that since James' plea, she had become involved in literacy advocacy and had begun tutoring students needing help.

"Ms. James is very committed to the idea of teaching and literacy and she's continued to work in that field while she's been on pre-trial and even before we got into this case," she said. "Covid made it necessary because kids had trouble keeping up from home so she stepped into that situation and helped out. We'd like the court to consider that she has a lot to offer in that regard."

Cassinelli said also that James had arranged to cash out of her retirement account with Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and turn the funds over as partial payment of her reimbursement. Cassinelli said the estimated value of James' retirement account is about $46,000.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, James could have been sentenced to a maximum prison term of 20 years. Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, her recommended sentencing range was set at 21 to 27 months in prison and up to three years supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Jegley argued for a prison term of 27 months, saying "leniency is not warranted," due to the nature and circumstances of the crime, which she said involved over 2,000 purchases over a four-year period.

"It didn't happen once, it was ongoing," Jegley said. "It was not a temporary break in character. It became habitual conduct ... Her motivation for acquiring things was motivated out of greed."

Jegley said most egregious was the legitimate purpose for the money, which she said was intended to benefit the education of Little Rock students, and said that it was James' position of authority and trust that enabled her to conceal the fraud for nearly four years.

James read a brief statement accepting responsibility for her crime and said she has been under psychiatric treatment to address her issues.

"I offer no excuse," she said. "I accept responsibility. I only ask that my prior 30 years and most recent years of non-criminal actions, full acceptance of my crime, preparedness to make whole those I offended and defrauded my ongoing treatment for my mental health be considered."

After taking a nearly 45-minute recess to consider the matter, Baker sentenced James to probation over Jegley's objection. In addition, she ordered James to serve the first 21 months under home incarceration and to then perform 100 hours of community service under the guidance of the U.S. Probation office. She also ordered James to pay out any remaining restitution at the rate of 10% of her gross monthly income until the obligation is satisfied.