FYI Calendar: ‘Moulin Rouge’ at WAC, ‘Little Shop’ at APT, more

Today

"Silence in the Jungle" -- 7 p.m Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18, BYOB and intimate seating for Valentine's Day theater by Melonlight Productions at Melonlight Ballroom, 2 Pine St. (upstairs, above Brews) in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com/silence-in-the-jungle.

"Servant of Two Masters" -- Commedia dell'arte written in 1746 turned into a western, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 & 16-17, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. jbu.universitytickets.com.

"Music and Other Arts of War" -- A reading of a script by Miles Fish enhanced with music and photos, 7 p.m. Feb. 9-10, White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Free. Email sfreeman7@nwacc.edu.

"All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten" -- Based on the book by Robert Fulghum, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11 and 15-18 with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 12 and a special Valentine's performance Feb. 14, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night and Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, extended through Feb. 26, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" -- 8 p.m. Feb. 10; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 p.m. Feb. 12; 7 p.m. Feb. 14 & Feb. 15; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Feb. 16; 8 p.m. Feb. 17; 2 & 8 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Saturday

Eagle Watch Tour -- With wildlife photographer Tim Johnson, 7:30 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Chocolate Lover's Festival -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. $15. eurekasprings.org/event/chocolate-lovers-festival.

Tarot Card Reading -- With Red Star, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. $35. Reservations at usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Appalachian Artists, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Make a wooden arrow for your valentine, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Cookie Palooza -- Bringing together cookies by bakers from the community, 3-5 p.m., The Roost in Siloam Springs. $5. mainstreetsiloam.org/events.

Krewe of Krazo Night Parade -- 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Game Changers -- Vital New Music with the Arkansas Philharmonic, 7 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$40. arphil.org.

Mardi Gras Blacklight Ball -- 7 p.m., Chelsea's Corner Bar in Eureka Springs. $35. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Valentine's Day Skate -- 7-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $14 per couple includes skates. thejonescenter.net/valentines-skate.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com