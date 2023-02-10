Game-changing raise

One of the problems with any across-the-board salary increase has always been that it rewards good and bad employees alike.

Giving the same raise to all workers, whether they rate "job well done" or "sub-par performance" is hardly fair, and flies in the face of professional accountability.

Another enduring problem has been that, while raising everybody's salary in a large workforce increases costs dramatically, it does not automatically increase productivity.

In the specific case of public school teachers, these issues frequently have been insurmountable stumbling blocks because those problems are amplified when dismissing bad teachers is difficult and students in many schools aren't learning (though that's not usually the teachers' fault).

Perhaps the main problem has been the typically stand-alone nature of teacher salary debates--as if raising teachers' pay, which is only one aspect of the comprehensive school system, will magically improve education as a whole.

That singularity of focus (we deserve more pay, period) has tended to look and sound less like a solution and more like a grievance.

But on Wednesday, Gov. Sarah Sanders served up a teacher pay-raise proposal of game-changing proportions.

For starters, her $50,000 minimum salary--a 39 percent increase from the existing $36,000 figure--would be the boldest adjustment in Arkansas education history. Only three states have a higher minimum pay level for public school teachers.

But whole-dollar comparisons only tell part of the story. When cost-of-living and wage competitiveness adjustments are factored in, Arkansas has never been at the bottom of teacher pay to begin with.

And now, if Sanders' bill becomes law, Arkansas will leapfrog its way to one of the top spots in the nation--possibly No. 1--in true teacher compensation.

Consider this data tidbit: When the Learning Policy Institute analyzed teacher weekly wages last year as a percentage of estimated weekly wages for other college-educated workers within each state, Arkansas ranked 20th with an index score of 82.3 percent.

In no state did the minimum starting salary for a teacher with no experience actually exceed the average college-educated wage of other occupations; Wyoming was highest with a 98 percent score.

But Sanders' proposed increase would elevate Arkansas well past the 100 percent index threshold.

The raises included in the proposal for all other teachers, plus $10,000 merit-based bonuses, will also lift Arkansas substantially in comparisons using average teacher salaries, not the least of which involves teacher recruitment.

Teacher shortages are real, and so are statistics about new teachers leaving the profession in droves. Professional job satisfaction entails more than just salary, and if we combine top-notch pay (especially considering Arkansas' low cost of living) and expanded paid maternity leave with all the Natural State quality-of-life amenities, that could be a fantastic formula for an influx of high-caliber teachers and their families.

Arkansas already had a decent net migration score among states last year, which landed us 12th in the nation. Three of our border states ranked even higher, and none of them are close in minimum teacher pay to $50,000.

And what better folks to attract as new residents than teachers looking to excel? Some of the finest people I know, and some of the most influential in my life, stood in front of blackboards in my school classes. I'm blessed to still be acquainted and in touch with several of my former teachers, who even in retirement continue to serve their community through church, civic involvement and volunteering.

But the brilliance of Governor Sanders' raise is that it's a game-changer in more than just pay. It's coupled with a long-overdue repeal of the "Bad Teacher Protection Act," aka the misnamed Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. The foundational truth here is that teachers should be treated like other college-educated professionals, in both pay and accountability.

Fair dismissal decisions for teachers should be based on performance, not procedural delay tactics, like it is in other occupations. Maybe, if they're being paid poorly, the case could be made that dysfunctionally insulating job security was a balancing perk. But at peer-level pay, that no longer applies.

As a nod to the fact that many factors affecting education are outside classrooms, the governor's plan also calls for 120 literacy coaches to help students with reading, and $500 for K-3 kids not reading at grade level to get tutored.

The comprehensive, integrated approach delivers properly balanced amounts of incentives, merit rewards, accountability and outcome-centered innovation--all of which bureaucracies innately resist.

Entrenched interests are already launching torpedoes, with the primary target being the plan's goal for "universal" school choice. The particulars in that section are scant so far, undoubtedly because of the complexities involved across 233 different districts, nearly a thousand public schools and a million or so parents that are anything but universal.

"Vouchers" is a broad word, and can mean a lot of things. The hope is that it will be applied most where it's needed most, where real choice has been stymied at the expense of children who can't afford to escape failing schools.

The dream is that it'll be structured to differentiate and strengthen rural schools. We'll see.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.