Gun nets Springdale man federal time

by Ron Wood | Today at 12:20 p.m.
gavel tile court tile justie hearing charges / Getty Images


FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine and a firearm from Ryan Rene Hernandez, 41, on Jan. 17, 2021, according to court documents.

Hernandez is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. Under the Armed Career Criminal Act, defendants convicted of unlawful federal firearms possession with at least three prior felony convictions for either a violent felony or a serious drug offense face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life.


Print Headline: Felon sentenced for gun

