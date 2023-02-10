High school roundups

BOYS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 53, BAPTIST PREP 30 Grayson Wilson led the way with 10 points in a 23-point pasting for Central Arkansas Christian (20-6, 14-0 3A-5). Sam Maddox and Joseph Beranek both chipped in with 8 points each for the Mustangs, who have won their last 18 games.

CORNING 69, RIVERCREST 54 Jayce Couch turned in 17 points and was one of four players in double figures for Corning (13-9, 7-5). Clayton Vanpool had 16 points, Luke Blanchard scored 15 and Eli Mason had 11 for the Bobcats. Roman Davis also played a big role for Corning with eight points.

DUMAS 79, DOLLARWAY 44 Mike Reddick finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals as Dumas (22-7, 14-0 3A-8) finished unbeaten in league play. Braylon Haynes had 17 points, 6 steals and 3 assists, while Raylen Spratt followed with 14 points and 3 assists for the Bobcats. Brandon Johnson also chimed in with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

GIRLS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 58, BAPTIST PREP 52, OT Riley Bryant capped her home finale with 21 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian (8-15, 5-9 3A-5) past the Lady Eagles. Livian Burton scored 18 points, and Jaydyn Smith added 12 for the Lady Mustangs.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 69, ENGLAND 43 Josie Williams blasted her way to 36 points to carry Conway Christian (23-5, 16-0 2A-5) to a win over the Lady Lions. Conley Gibson scored 14 points, and Mallory Malone ended with 8 for the Lady Eagles.

FORDYCE 41, PARKERS CHAPEL 30 Jadie Hines poured in 16 points to help Fordyce (20-4, 12-0 2A-8) finish conference play without a loss for the second year in a row. Shamara Reeves and Na'Kayla Washington both added eight points apiece for the Lady Bugs, who led 16-14 at halftime before using a 12-4 spurt in the third quarter to open up the lead.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

FOUNTAIN LAKE 59, CLARKSVILLE 41 Colby Lambert delivered 15 points as Fountain Lake (19-6, 11-4 4A-4) slowly distanced itself in the second half. Evan East had 14 points, and both Dillon Dettmering and Wyatt Clem added 8 points apiece for the Cobras, who led 22-18 at halftime.

GIRLS

VALLEY SPRINGS 61, ELKINS 40 A 17-point night from Savannah Ketchum was plenty for Valley Springs (25-10, 9-2 3A-1). Macy Willis scored 15 points, and Tayla Trammell had 12 for the Lady Tigers, who trailed 35-32 after three quarters. Kara Springston and Lakyn Shofner both scored 11 points for Elkins (12-12, 5-6).