Hogs picked third in SEC West poll





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks were picked to finish third in the SEC West in voting by conference baseball coaches released Thursday.

The University of Arkansas, coming off a 46-21 season and its third trip to the College World Series in the past four years of the event, was picked to finish behind LSU and defending division champion Texas A&M in the rugged SEC West.

Additionally, Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart were voted to the preseason All-SEC first team as chosen by the league's 14 head coaches. They were the only Razorbacks among the 25 players selected to the first and second teams.

LSU was the choice of SEC coaches to win the conference championship, as 11 coaches predicted the Tigers would win the title.

Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all received one vote to win the conference championship.

Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all represented the SEC West in last year's CWS, and the Rebels, the last team to make the 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket, came away with their first championship.

LSU, under second-year Coach Jay Johnson and now featuring former Arkansas assistant Wes Johnson as pitching coach, received 12 first-place votes to win the West, while Texas A&M and Ole Miss had one vote each.

The Razorbacks, under 21st-year Coach Dave Van Horn, were one point behind the Aggies in the SEC West balloting, followed by Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn and 2021 NCAA champion Mississippi State.

The voting came prior to the Razorbacks finding out that projected weekend starter Jaxon Wiggins, a junior right-hander, would miss the season after requiring Tommy John surgery to repair a torn elbow ligament.

Tennessee, last year's SEC champion under Coach Tony Vitello, another former Arkansas assistant coach, was picked by 12 coaches to win the SEC East, followed by Florida, with the other two first-place votes, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Razorbacks were also picked third in the West before claiming the 2021 SEC championship, and the Volunteers were picked third in the SEC East before rolling to last year's conference championship.

Stovall, of Haughton, La., is one of only two returning full-time starters for the Razorbacks, joining Brady Slavens, who is expected to return to first base with Stovall sliding to his natural position at second base. Stovall hit .295 last season with 6 home runs and 31 RBI. Slavens, who is throwing well again following elbow surgery, hit .255 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI.

Van Horn told the Swatter's Club earlier this week in Fayetteville that fans should expect "the best version" of Slavens this season.

Tygart emerged as the Razorbacks' closer last season as a freshman. The right-hander from Hernando, Miss., had a 3-4 record with a 3.82 ERA last season.

Texas A&M led the way with five selections on the preseason teams, including first baseman Jack Moss on the first team.

LSU and Tennessee placed four players on the preseason teams. The Tigers' selections included outfielder Dylan Crews and designated hitter Tommy White on the first team. Tennessee's selections included first-team pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns.

Florida had three selections, led by catcher BT Riopelle and outfielder Wyatt Langford.

The Razorbacks open the season next Friday against Texas in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, followed by games against TCU and Oklahoma State. Missouri and Vanderbilt will also represent the SEC in the tournament.

SEC preseason baseball coaches poll

Western Division

1. LSU (12);88

2. Texas A&M (1);69

3. Arkansas;68

4. Ole Miss (1);64

5. Alabama;34

6. Auburn;33

7. Mississippi State;29

Eastern Division

1. Tennessee (12);90

2. Florida (2);79

3. Vanderbilt;64

4. South Carolina;51

5. Georgia;48

6. Kentucky;34

7. Missouri;19

First-place votes in parentheses

SEC CHAMPION LSU (11), Florida (1), Ole Miss (1), Texas A&M (1)

Coaches preseason All-SEC team

First Team

C BT Riopelle, Florida

1B Jack Moss, Texas A&M

2B Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

3: Luke Mann, Missouri

SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF Dylan Crews, LSU

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF Wyatt Langford, Florida

DH/UTL Tommy White, LSU

SP Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP Chase Burns, Tennessee

RP Brady Tygart, Arkansas

Second Team

C Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

1B Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B Ryan Targac, Texas A&M

3B Trevor Werner, Texas A&M

SS Maui Ahuna, Tennessee

OF Connor Tate, Georgia

OF Brett Minnich, Texas A&M

OF Colton Ledbetter, Mississippi State

DH/UTL Austin Bost, Texas A&M

SP Carter Holton, Vanderbilt*

SP Hurston Waldrep, Florida*

SP Paul Skenes, LSU*

RP Camden Sewell, Tennessee

*ties





