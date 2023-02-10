HOME MOVIES/OPINION

“Disquiet” (R, 1 hour, 25 minutes, On Demand) The parade of supernatural horror thrillers that began in advance of Halloween hasn’t let up in 2023. Here’s another, in which Sam (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) awakens after a nearly fatal car wreck to discover he is trapped in an abandoned and totally dark hospital by creepy staff members who spend their time working on unspeakable experiments and have no intention of letting him leave. With Rachelle Goulding, Elyse Levesque, Lochlyn Munro, Garry Chalk, Trezzo Mahoro; written and directed by Michael Winnick.

“The Final 19” (not rated, 1 hour, 38 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu) This bleak, horrific and darkly humorous documentary is a first-person account by Sgt. Daniel Hefel of the 101st Airborne unit, who is one of the final 19 prisoners of war to come home from Vietnam. Directed by Timothy Breitbach.

“Sweetheart” (not rated, 1 hour, 43 minutes, On Demand) Winner of the audience award at the Glasgow Film Festival, “Sweetheart” is a witty, low-key, affectionately told tale of a socially awkward lesbian British teenager who has her first encounter with romance on a family vacation. With Nell Barlow, Jo Hartley, Ella-Rae Smith; written and directed by Marley Morrison.

“TwoTwo” (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) A fantasy in which, after losing his corporate job, awkward David (Joel Ballard) is faced with eviction, he wakes up in an alleyway where a homeless man promises him a way to change his life. It sounds too good to be true, but with nothing to lose, he takes up the offer. What could go wrong? With Morgan Makana, Kenneth Best; written and directed by Jun Hoskulds.

“Line of Fire” aka “Darklands’’ not rated, 1 hour, 44 minutes, On Demand) An intense Australian thriller in which police officer Samantha Romans (Nadine Garner) fails to intervene in a shooting where her own son dies, thereby drawing condemnation of colleagues and the community as well as the attention of an ambitious journalist, who will stop at nothing to get a story that will re-ignite her motherhood-stalled career. With Samantha Tolj; directed by Scott Major.

“Among the Beasts” (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) Ready for yet another mystery thriller? Here ya go: When the daughter of a criminal enlists the help of a former Marine lieutenant to find her kidnapped cousin, the combat veteran must overcome his own demons to try and save the child. With Tory Kittles, Libe Barer, Sarunas J. Jackson, Kate Easton; written and directed by Matthew Newton.

“A Haitian Wedding” (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) A comedic romance involving a Haitian-born jewelry designer, relocated to Miami, who accepts a marriage proposal, and neglects to tell her American husband-to-be about growing up in one of Haiti’s wealthiest families and that her overbearing family will expect the couple to have an elaborate Haitian wedding. With Skyh Black, Jeryl Prescott, Maryam Basir; directed by Jamal Hill and mostly filmed in Haiti.