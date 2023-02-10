Host Trojans knock off league-leaders

Even after a second heartbreaking loss in the span of three days last weekend, University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Darrell Walker had belief in his team.

"Once we get to the [Ohio Valley Conference] tournament, I don't care who we play because I feel we can beat anybody," Walker said six days ago. "I'm not being cocky, I just feel good enough if we get there."

But those last four words before the Trojans head coach left the media room Saturday were key.

Because entering Thursday night, UALR was on the outside looking in at a spot in Evansville, Ind., next month, a game behind eighth-place Lindenwood.

Walker's statement proved prescient against league-leading Morehead State as the Trojans came from behind to knock off the Eagles and snatch a crucial 72-68 win at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

C.J. White led UALR with 15 points, including a vital three-pointer from the top of the key with 1:46 to play that restored the Trojans' two-possession lead and gave the hosts just enough cushion to close things out.

"Whenever we've lost, we get more and more hungry," Myron Gardner said. "We're losing very close games, buzzer-beaters, down by one, so we're going to stay hungry."

Gardner played as important a role as any in flipping things against Morehead State (16-10, 9-4 Ohio Valley). Although the Eagles led only 30-29 at halftime, they came soaring out of the locker room with a 10-2 run in three minutes, pushing their lead as large as 10.

UALR (8-18, 4-9) countered with eight consecutive to pull back within 41-39, but the Trojans couldn't go in front, hanging within two or three possessions for the next seven minutes.

That was when Gardner went to work. He scored the first bucket of what would end up being 10 straight points for the Trojans, adding two more scores on stepback jumpers and feeding Isaiah Palermo for a transition layup that forced Morehead State to call timeout down 57-53.

The Eagles scored on their next trip, but Gardner answered with another pair of field goals, the last by far his most powerful -- a two-handed jam after a baseline drive, nearly lifting the base of the basket off the ground.

"I was saving the pick and roll with Myron and the [post player]," Walker said. "He made some shots and he made some plays for us. It energized us, it energized the crowd and we were able to push forward and get the lead."

Although Morehead State guard Mark Freeman scored a game-high 18 points, the Eagles' standout had just three after halftime -- something Walker credited to the effectiveness of his team's 2-3 zone.

The Trojans coaching staff came into the night well aware of the numbers: They'd averaged 86 points per game and shot 50% from the field over their last five games.

The problem? Their opponents were averaging 88.

Not only did Morehead State score 68, but the visitors shot under 40% from the field and hit five of 20 three-point attempts.

With five decisive games left, UALR hopes it can bottle up whatever defensive recipe it was cooking Thursday night.

"You've got to stay humble," Gardner said. "We can't just get too excited over one win."