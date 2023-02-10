The nation in brief: House legislation aims to oust Santos

House legislation aims to oust Santos

U.S. Rep. George Santos is facing a new push for his expulsion from Congress over his serial lying.

The New York Republican was targeted Thursday by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who unveiled a measure to boot Santos from the House.

New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman also joined as sponsors of the bill, which the lawmakers said will be referred to the Ethics Committee.

The measure is a long shot because GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would likely need to allow a vote and it would require a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

Santos braved the wrath of dozens of his constituents who held a rally demanding his ouster earlier this week. He insists he won't step down despite the rising calls for his resignation or expulsion as new scandals emerge.

Santos sparred with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday night after the GOP elder statesman told him he didn't belong in Congress before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

On Wednesday, Santos said "it wasn't very Mormon" of Romney to snipe at him.

Stroke-surviving senator hospitalized

WASHINGTON -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.

An MRI at George Washington University Hospital, along with other tests run by doctors, ruled out a new stroke, Fetterman's communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement Thursday evening.

Fetterman was being monitored with an electroencephalogram (EEG) -- an instrument that measures brainwaves -- for signs of a seizure, Calvello said.

"So far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored," Calvello said.

Calvello gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday that Fetterman was "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

Fetterman felt lightheaded Wednesday while attending a Democratic retreat in Washington and went to the hospital, staying overnight for testing.

In November, Fetterman, 53, won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Mehmet Oz.

114 Haitian migrants reach Florida coast

TAVERNIER, Fla. -- About 114 Haitian migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Thursday in the latest large group making their way to the state from Haiti and Cuba by water in recent months, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Border patrol and law enforcement responded to the site in Tavernier, south of Key Largo in the island chain, early Thursday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said in a tweet. First responders were assisting the migrants at the scene, he said.

Slosar also tweeted video of a rickety boat tied up along the rocky shore.

On Wednesday, another 26 migrants were taken into custody after making landfall on Marquesas Keys, a string of uninhabited islands off Key West.

Dangerous sea crossings have continued by Cuban and Haitian migrants as inflation soars and economic conditions deteriorate in their home countries. In the four months since Oct. 1, the Coast Guard has intercepted more than 5,321 migrants at sea. That compares with 6,182 for the entire previous year, and 838 for fiscal 2021.

Those intercepted at sea are generally returned, but the fate of those who arrive on Florida shores can depend in part on their nationality. Haitian immigrants who arrive illegally get sent back more often.

Because the U.S. and Cuba do not have formal diplomatic relations, it is difficult to return Cuban migrants. Often, they are released to relatives in South Florida but given an order that requires them to contact federal immigration authorities periodically to confirm their address and status. They are allowed to get work permits, driver's licenses and Social Security numbers, but cannot apply for permanent residency or citizenship.

Stolen car's owner kills boy in Denver

DENVER -- A 12-year-old boy in a stolen car in Denver was fatally shot by the car's owner over the weekend, police said.

The owner found his vehicle by using an app to track it and then got into an "exchange of gunfire" on Sunday with at least one person in the stopped car, police said in an update on the shooting this week.

The boy drove a few blocks away and police said they found him inside with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police believe other people who were in the car ran away before officers arrived.

Police said they spoke with the car owner at the scene and he was not arrested because the shooting was still under investigation. They said they will forward their findings to the Denver district attorney's office, which will decide if any criminal charges should be filed.



