How to bet on the Big Game from touchdown markets to Gatorade color and everything in between

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field Sunday for his third Super Bowl appearance, he will do so as a two-time MVP.

The Chiefs quarterback received the award Thursday night at the NFL Honors in recognition of his magnificent regular season. But, as Michael Fabiano pointed out earlier this week, MVP winners have been 0–8 in the Super Bowl since 2000.

If anyone can break that streak, it’s likely to be Mahomes, whose team is a 1.5-point underdog against the Eagles in the Big Game. Sunday marks the first time Mahomes is a playoff underdog in his career.

Best Bets for Kansas City-Philly Super Bowl Showdown

The Big Game kicks off two days from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Before we get into the minutiae of the available betting markets and daily fantasy options, let’s review the matchup between the top seeds from the AFC and NFC one final time.

Super Bowl LVI

6:30 p.m. ET (Fox): Chiefs vs. Eagles (-1.5) | Total: 50.5

KC-PHI Betting Preview | Same-Game Parlay | Player Prop Bets

Kansas City Betting Profile

Chiefs Straight-Up Record: 16-3

Chiefs Against The Spread Record: 6-12-1

Philadelphia Betting Profile

Eagles Straight-Up Record: 16-3

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 10-9

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Our writers each shared their best bet, favorite prop bet, and a novelty prop pick ahead of Sunday.

Personally, I’m picking the Eagles. See why I’m backing the Birds and what wagers my colleagues are riding with.

Jen Piacenti took a deep dive into the novelty prop betting market to prepare bettors for everything from which commercial will play first to the national anthem length to the coin toss.

Fabiano singled out four prop bets he likes for the Super Bowl. Both teams’ tight ends are getting a lot of love, understandably.

And Frankie Taddeo has the complete betting breakdown of the matchup, complete with his pick. He also took a stab at assembling a four-leg, same-game parlay with a +1254 payout.

For further player prop information, check out the individual player profiles below to see their lines.

Chiefs Player Props

Patrick Mahomes: Over/under 290.5 passing yards?

Isiah Pacheco: Over/under 11.5 rushing attempts?

Jerick McKinnon: Over/under 2.5 receptions?

Travis Kelce: Over/under 79.5 receiving yards?

Eagles Player Props

Jalen Hurts: Over/under 21.5 completions?

Miles Sanders: Over/under 14.5 yards for longest rush?

Kenneth Gainwell: Over/under 19.5 rushing yards?

A.J. Brown: Over/under 0.5 receiving touchdowns?

DeVonta Smith: Over/under 4.5 receptions?

Dallas Goedert: Over/under 48.5 receiving yards?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For the fantasy football fanatics out there, be sure to read Piacenti’s picks for the Super Bowl DFS showdown. Find out which players to pay up for and which longshots could provide some value and differentiate your lineup from the field.

And in honor of Super Bowl LVII, Fabiano assembled 57 fun fantasy facts.

Did you know that Steve Young holds the record for most points scored in a Super Bowl with 41.9? How about Tom Brady having the most passing yards on the game's biggest stage with 505?

Suns’ NBA Title Odds Jump After KD Trade

Phoenix’s surprise deadline deal for Kevin Durant pushed the team into the upper echelon of title contenders with Boston and Milwaukee.

No team in the West has better odds of winning it all than the Suns, whose odds were slashed from +1700 down to +450. In the East, the Celtics' and Bucks' odds both got a slight bump—Boston, the favorite, went from +300 to +260, and Milwaukee improved from +400 to +350.

The Lakers and Clippers also made upgrades to their current rosters, resulting in improved odds of winning the Finals. The former brought in D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, and the latter added Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee.

Plenty of other teams entered the fray of a very busy trade deadline that saw All-Stars and role players jumping teams that shook up the very makeup of the league. Second-round picks were all the rage on Thursday as they got shipped off by the boatload, and several players returned to their former teams.

Get a recap of the deadline action and see where the dust settled in the NBA futures market.

Graphic by Bryce Wood/Sports Illustrated

Rohan Nadkarni assigned winners and losers to sort through all the transactions, and you can also find trade grades for the Durant deal, Russell Westbrook trade, Kyrie Irving move and more from the last week around the association.

In Other News

Best NFL Draft Fantasy Football Fit for Bijan Robinson: The Doak Walker Award winner out of Texas is considered the best running back prospect in the 2023 class. See how Robinson profiles as a prospect and what landing spots would be ideal for the soon-to-be first-year pro.

Damar Hamlin Wins NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award: The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football game, and the community responded by flooding his Christmas toy drive with millions of dollars in donations.

NFL Reveals 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class: Nine new players are headed to Canton, Ohio, in a class headlined by Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas. The late Don Coryell was the only coach to earn a spot this year.

Texas, Oklahoma Set to Join the SEC in 2024: The Longhorns and Sooners came to an agreement with the Big 12 to depart from the conference one year earlier than scheduled. The two programs are set to join their new league in July 2024, in time for the fall football season.

Thanks for reading Winners Club for another NFL season. Enjoy the epic conclusion on Sunday, and good luck with all your bets. I’ll talk to you next week.