• Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst in India, said the message is "absolutely crazy; it defies logic" as the animal welfare department appealed to citizens to mark Valentine's Day not as a celebration of romance but, to better promote Hindu values, as "Cow Hug Day."

• Debra Shier of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance hailed the news as "so special for our team" and "significant for the species" as a tiny Pacific pocket mouse named Pat received Guinness World Records certification as the oldest living mouse in human care at 9 years and 209 days.

• Chuck Bonham of California's wildlife department called the western Joshua tree "iconic" and deserving of "special consideration" as the state weighs a conservation act listing the native desert plant as threatened and mandating protections.

• Brian Dennis Adams, a fired prison warden in Glennville, Ga., was himself jailed on charges of bribery, conspiracy to violate the state's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office in the wake of a corruption probe.

• Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico's former secretary of public security, who's on trial in New York on charges of taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel, is now accused of embezzling $745.9 million from government technology contracts.

• Ken Gavin of St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia said "we view racism as a mortal sin" and "there is no place for it" as officials said two students linked to a video showing white girls in blackface "are not [any longer] present in school."

• Emilie Enger Mehl, Norway's justice minister, apologized for having failed to admit when quizzed in Parliament that she had in fact installed and used TikTok on her government-issued phone.

• Max Pulsinelli of New York City's Central Park Zoo said a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped after its exhibit was vandalized, and it's now attracting gawkers as it surveys the park from tall trees, though there's fear that it can't hunt and will starve.

• Victor Senties of the Houston Police Department reported an investigation at the Houston Zoo after workers discovered someone had cut a 4-inch gap in the mesh covering the habitat for brown pelicans, on the heels of a series of thefts and incidents of vandalism at zoos around the country.