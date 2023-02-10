Jacksonville man arrested in slaying

North Little Rock police and U.S. marshals on Thursday arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge stemming from a January homicide, according to a police news release.

Officers arrested Emil McCoy, 19, of Jacksonville early Thursday afternoon, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

McCoy is charged in the Jan. 2 shooting death of Brock Welch, 27, of Sherwood, who was found near 1200 Gregory St. in North Little Rock, police said.

Welch had been reported missing in Sherwood, and police found his empty vehicle earlier in the day on Jan. 2.

McCoy was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night and was set to appear in court Saturday morning.