The world in brief: Earthquake kills 4 in Indonesia's east





Earthquake kills 4 in Indonesia's east

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua on Thursday, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast and was centered at a depth of 13 miles. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

"The residents were really panicked. I was in a car, and I felt like the car's wheels were lifted up," said Tri Asih, a resident of Jayapura, Papua's capital.

Officials said four people who were inside a floating restaurant died when the quake caused it to collapse into the sea.

"The bodies of the four victims have been recovered," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said at a news conference. "The victims were trapped under the rubble of the cafe and covered by the roof."

A series of strong earthquakes has shaken Papua since January. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said it has recorded 1,079 earthquakes in Jayapura city and nearby areas since Jan. 2, with 132 of them strong enough to be felt by residents.

Kim Jong Un parades daughter, missiles

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his young daughter took center stage at a huge military parade, fueling speculation that she is being primed as a future leader of the isolated country, as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles.

Wednesday night's parade in the capital, Pyongyang, featured the newest hardware in Kim's growing nuclear arsenal, including what experts said was possibly a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile he could test in the coming months.

That missile was part of around a dozen ICBMs Kim's troops rolled out at the event -- an unprecedented number that underscored how he continues to expand his military capabilities despite limited resources in the face of deepening tensions with his neighbors and the United States.

The parade was the fifth known public appearance by Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, his second-born child who is believed to be around 10 years old.

The parade marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's army and came after weeks of preparations involving huge numbers of troops and civilians mobilized to glorify Kim's rule and his relentless push to cement his country's status as a nuclear power.

Belarus wants 12 years for Nobel winner

TALLINN, Estonia -- Belarusian authorities on Thursday requested a lengthy prison sentence for jailed human-rights activist Ales Bialiatski, one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

The prosecutor has asked a court in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to hand Bialiatski a 12-year prison sentence for financing anti-government protests. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate stood trial along with three of his colleagues from the Viasna human-rights center that he had founded.

The charges in the trial, which is taking place privately in the Leninsky court in Minsk, are connected to Viasna's provision of money to political prisoners and helping pay their legal fees. The four human rights advocates have been accused of tax evasion, financing actions violating public order and smuggling.

The prosecutor requested lengthy prison terms for Bialiatski's colleagues, as well: 11 years for Valiantsin Stefanovich, 10 years for Dzmitry Salauyou, and nine years for Uladzimir Labkovicz. Salauyou is being tried in absentia, because he has managed to leave Belarus. All four should serve their time in an enhanced security prison -- conditions in those are notoriously harsh.

The rights advocates have already spent 20 months behind bars. They were arrested after the months-long mass protests in Belarus that followed the 2020 presidential election, which handed authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office and was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged.

Sudan hosts Russian foreign minister

CAIRO -- Russia's foreign minister met with Sudan's military rulers on Thursday, state media in Sudan reported, the final stop on Sergey Lavrov's tour of Africa.

The top Russian diplomat's Africa trip has been seeking to strengthen ties and expand influence at a time when the West has sought to isolate Moscow with sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.

Lavrov held talks with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan's ruling Sovereignty Council, as well as with his deputy, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who heads a powerful paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces.

The meetings focused on improving cooperation between the two countries, the state SUNA news agency said, without providing details.

At a news conference later, Lavrov acknowledged the presence of Russian-owned mining companies in Sudan, "primarily in the field of developing the mineral resource base."

"We appreciate the attention that the Sudanese leadership pays to them," Lavrov added.





In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third left, and his daughter attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)



In this photo provided by the North Korean government, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)



In this photo provided by the North Korean government, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)







Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Sudanese acting foreign minister Ali al-Sadiq (not seen) give a joint news conference Thursday at the airport in Khartoum, Sudan. (AP/Marwan Ali)





