Broaden vocabulary

I'm hearing politicians on both sides of the aisle use an offensive word (to the mental health community) to describe the other party. I'm really saddened by this. I challenge everyone to consciously reconsider using a word that can mean any of the words below but is also used to designate, describe and demean a marginalized group of people.

Maybe, as the people's representative who believes in U.S. citizens' integrity, you might decide to use some of these other words: absurd, preposterous, ridiculous, ludicrous, farcical, laughable, stupid, foolish, foolhardy, unwise, imprudent, unreasonable, irrational, illogical, nonsensical, pointless, senseless, impracticable, unworkable, unrealistic, outrageous, wild, shocking, astonishing, unbelievable, incredible, unthinkable, implausible, strange, weird, bizarre, fantastic, incongruous, grotesque.

#StopTheStigma

LaREE STAM

Ozark

Lost in World War II

Lt. Col. Harold Chaffin was an Arkansas local who gave his life in service of America during World War II. Born Nov. 28, 1913, in Sebastian County, he grew up to join the U.S. Army Air Force in the late 1930s, completing flight school at Kelly Field, Texas.

During the war, Chaffin flew a B-17 Flying Fortress, becoming one of 12 men flying their B-17s into Oahu during the attack on Pearl Harbor. During the attack, he could not manage a landing at an extremely damaged Hickam Field, going on to land his B-17 at Haleiwa Airfield, an airfield meant only for fighter jets. This extraordinary landing merited being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Gen. Douglas MacArthur bestowing the award upon him and one other pilot. He continued to serve the United States in the war, helping in the evacuation of MacArthur from the Philippines, and was deployed to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in March of 1943.

On March 26, 1943, he and 11 other men, including Brig. Gen. Howard Knox Ramey, left on a flight to Horn Island, Australia. After departure, no one on board the flight was ever heard from again, and it is unknown whether the bomber was shot down or if the disappearance of the flight was simply an accident. Everyone on the flight was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart after officially being declared KIA on Nov. 19, 1945. The wreckage of their flight, B-17 Flying Fortress 41-24384, has never been found.

His story has been passed down through the generations, and as the 80th anniversary of his disappearance approaches on March 26 of this year, it has now been shared with Arkansas citizens who wish to honor the memory of one of many who served in WWII.

ABIGAIL PRESTON

Van Buren

Response was rapid

Many, many thanks to the city transportation department who responded immediately to my call for assistance when I couldn't get out of my lane due to downed trees and limbs. Action was quick, efficient, and complete.

MARTHA SUTHERLAND

Fayetteville

Oust Santos quickly

I believe George Santos should be expelled from the House of Representatives.

I call on Steve Womack to support any motion that is laid on the table to expel Representative Santos due to his actions as well as providing false information to the New York citizens regarding his education and work history.

The citizens of New York and the U.S. as a whole need honest, caring, open-minded, compassionate, ethical leaders who have been vetted.

Therefore, I pray that Santos be expelled from the House immediately for the safety and security of the USA and to keep the House free from any potential spies or treasonous actors.

ASHLEY BLAKE ROGERS

Fayetteville

Increase library funds

On Tuesday, North Little Rock voters will be asked to vote on a referendum to increase funding for city libraries.

Libraries are vital in the lives of many, from the youngest just developing literacy skills, to seniors living on a budget. These are the only places in the community providing free access to public computing and continued educational opportunities.

North Little Rock Public Library's board of trustees has determined that the current level of funding is not adequate to support the present level of programs, services, staffing, and collections while providing repairs and modernization to aging buildings. Argenta Library now occupies a 91-year-old historic Post Office building, and Laman Library is 60 years old.

The library depends on community members' property tax revenue to support most of its operations. This encompasses staffing and general maintenance of both locations, maintaining and increasing materials and services that are most used and popular, plus new types of materials and services that are increasingly in demand, the maintenance of heavily used public-access computers, and the development of community programs and events.

We all know how much prices have risen in the past 20 years, when the current level of library funding was set. It affects everything, especially the cost of electronic resources, which have nearly doubled in the last few years.

With increased funding, the library can also provide longer operating hours, automatic doors for barrier-free access, and renovations to mechanical systems nearing the end of their expected lifespans. In order to complete necessary renovations without increased funding, the library may need to reduce programs, including outreach to day cares, schools, and seniors.

We urge you to vote yes on Feb. 14 or during early voting, which will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

CHERYL YOPP

North Little Rock

Cheryl Yopp is president of Just Between Friends of the North Little Rock Public Library. This letter was also signed by Christopher T. Kent, John Gaudin, Debra Buckner, Jenny Heard, Macy Purtle, and Adam Webb.