Marianna man arraigned on gun, drug trafficking charges

A 34th defendant in a 35-person indictment was arraigned Thursday on charges 0f conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brandon Kingsley Robinson, 34, of Marianna, was one of 35 people indicted last November on criminal charges by federal investigators looking into gang violence and drug trafficking by the EBK -- Every Body Killas -- street gang. According to court documents, to date, all but one defendant has been located and arraigned.

A companion indictment targeting 26 members and associates of a rival street gang, known as the Lodi Murder Mobb, was handed up the same day. All but three defendants named in that indictment have been arraigned. Three defendants named in both indictments have all been arraigned and are currently in federal custody awaiting trial in the matter.

Robinson was one of 80 people named across five indictments announced in February that resulted from three federal investigations -- two by the FBI and one by the DEA -- that focused on what authorities said is a pipeline of guns and drugs moving between Pine Bluff and Little Rock with the FBI investigations looking into the activities of the two gangs.

The tandem investigations were conducted by the FBI's GETROCK Task Force. When the indictments were announced, federal authorities credited the early investigative work into gang activity by Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins, who was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2020, while attempting to arrest an EBK gang member -- KeShone Quantarious Smith, 22 -- on a murder warrant out of Georgia. Smith is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail awaiting trial on capital murder.

A third operation, headed by the DEA, began in August 2021 as DEA investigators and North Little Rock police launched a probe into street-level methamphetamine and fentanyl dealers in central Arkansas who were connected to the same source of supply in California. This investigation culminated in the indictment of 18 defendants.

At Thursday's hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin appointed Degen Clow of Bryant to represent Robinson. Clow entered a plea of innocent for his client and was given a trial date of March 13 before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields made a motion for Robinson to be held in custody for trial. A bond hearing will be scheduled at a later date to decide the issue of detention.

Authorities are still looking for Joe Morgan III, 42, of Lula, Miss., the last of the 35 defendants named in the EBK indictment. Authorities are also searching for Milka "Ace Boogie" Bell, 27, of Benton; Eric Lozano, 28, of Dallas, Tex.; and Nenad "Nash" Steljic, 34, of Serbia. The three are named in the Lodi Murder Mobb indictment.