Middleton brings team spirit to medical center

Dr. Toni Middleton is just beginning her second year as chief of staff at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, but she has been practicing medicine in Pine Bluff for 26 years, starting with her family practice residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences/Jefferson Regional in 1997.

A native of tiny Mountain Pine, Ark., Middleton felt a connection with Pine Bluff early on.

"I had only been here a couple of times before, but when I came to town for my residency interview, I liked what I heard. I had no ties here until I met my husband, but something made me stay," she said.

Middleton completed her four-year residency and was in private practice locally until 2004, when she returned to the UAMS Family Practice program at Pine Bluff.

"There was a real need for family practice physicians at the time, so a number of us decided to come back to where we started," she said.

Middleton is serving as chief of staff for the first time, standing as a liaison between physicians, administration and board members.

"So much of what is needed now requires us all to function as a team. We all have to have a common goal that will allow us to care for our community. I believe we have a strong medical staff, and there's definitely a benefit for the patient when one physician can pick up the phone and have a personal conversation with a specialist about what care is needed," Middleton said.

Brian Thomas, president and chief executive officer at Jefferson Regional, agrees whole-heartedly.

"Dr. Middleton is well-respected by her peers, and she takes her position as chief of staff very seriously," Thomas said. "She understands the importance of maintaining a tight-knit team of physicians, and of working together not only to deal with problems, but to try and anticipate them before they arise. We are very lucky to have her in this position."

Perhaps the most difficult lingering effect of the covid pandemic is the financial strain it placed upon hospitals nationwide.

"I don't believe the public understands the severity of the situation, and that's understandable -- they shouldn't think about much more than getting well," Middleton said. "But they see the hospital open and operating, and assume everything is OK. They don't realize how much more it costs to keep staff, or how we are affected when insurance companies don't change their reimbursements to reflect our new normal. Supply and demand also remains a big problem, which affects our cost of running a hospital now as opposed to before the pandemic."

Like physicians everywhere, Middleton has continued to care for patients and support Jefferson Regional through both good and bad times.

In addition to her duties as chief of staff, she currently has clinic three half days a week and rounds at the hospital every morning she is there, and she attends clinic to teach residents and students. She also covers in the Emergency Department some days and keeps up with paperwork for the residency program. It's a busy schedule, but an investment of time that Middleton sees as vitally important.

"I think we will continue to see these problems within the industry for some time, but I also believe that if things even out, and we continue to make strides, we'll get back to where we need to be," Middleton said. "I've always been grateful to be well-received by the public and still be here 26 years later. I also am grateful for the opportunity to serve as chief of staff. I think it's an honor and a privilege. I want us to have a great community of physicians that work well together ... that makes our hospital better."

Lisa Rhodes is a communications specialist at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.