Mudslide prompts closure of LR trail

The city of Little Rock has closed access to part of the downtown pedestrian and bicycle trail because of a mudslide on the river bank, officials said Thursday.

The closure is of the section between Arch Street and Gaines Street, north of Little Rock City Hall.

The city did not have an estimated timetable for reopening, a projected cost or word on whether insurance or other funds would pay for whatever might be damaged.

Crews are evaluating "the integrity of the remaining embankment and paved surface" and said the area will be closed "until repairs can be completed."