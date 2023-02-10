Bed Bath & Beyond set to shut more stores

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its stores in Hot Springs and Fort Smith in addition to a store in North Little Rock.

The stores are among the more than 230 outlets closing nationwide in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy.

The stores, at 3955 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith, 1454 Higdon Ferry Road in Hot Springs and 4122 E. McCain Blvd. will close in the coming weeks, a Tuesday news release said.

This week's closing list includes 149 stores. A list of stores designated for closing was also released Feb 2.

The company said Tuesday that it has received support from some investors to raise $1 billion to avoid filing for bankruptcy though the news was not greeted warmly by stockholders. The chain's shares fell 1 cent to close Thursday at $2.60. Shares have traded as low as $1.27 and as high as $30.06 over the past year.

Just 10 years ago, Bed Bath & Beyond had more than 1,500 stores and a market value of about $17 billion. It now has fewer than 800 stores.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

King plans to exit J.B. Hunt's board

A member of the board of directors of transportation and logistics company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. will not seek reelection, according to a Thursday filing.

Gale V. King, who has been on the Lowell-based company's board since 2020, has told the company she will not stand for reelection at its 2023 meeting of stockholders for personal reasons. She said her decision was not the result of any disagreement with the company, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

King is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and serves on the board of directors of AutoZone and workplace benefits and service provider Unum.

She will continue to serve as a director and in her committee roles through the company's 2023 shareholders meeting, which was last held in April of 2022.

Shares of J.B. Hunt closed at $191.31, down $6 or about 3% in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $153.92 and as high as $218.18 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Index slips to 854.95 after drop of 10.09

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 854.95, down 10.09.

"The communications sector led equities lower for a second consecutive day as an early rally faded on rising bond yields," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 0.9% and Tyson Foods Inc. shares rose 1.1% to lead the index. Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. fell 3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.