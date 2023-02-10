Police beat: NLR man faces gun, drug charges; Police arrest man on 5 felony charges

NLR man faces gun, drug charges

North Little Rock police on Wednesday night arrested a man who reportedly showed up at a woman's apartment with drugs and a gun and beat on her door, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Maple Place Apartments at 2500 W. Willow St. around 10:43 p.m., where a woman said that a man, later identified as Anthony Watson, 27, of North Little Rock, showed up with a gun in hand and started to strike her door.

Police said they spoke with Watson, who was trying to leave the apartments, and located a handgun magazine in his pocket during a pat down for weapons. A handgun was found on the ground in the immediate area, police said, and they said they later determined Watson was concealing narcotics in his mouth.

Watson faces two felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of cocaine -- and a misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations count. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night on a $5,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

Police arrest man on 5 felony counts

A Little Rock man faces felony charges after shots were fired into a house after an argument, putting people's lives at risk, police wrote in an arrest report.

Officers arrested Timontai Bolden, 38, after he was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend that resulted in him shooting into the residence where the girlfriend and some children were, the report states.

Bolden faces five felony counts -- three of endangering the welfare of a minor and one each of committing a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.