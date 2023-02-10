No. 1 Razorbacks look to keep momentum

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team will take a No. 1 national ranking in the coaches ratings index into this weekend's competition at home in the Tyson Invitational and at the Husky Invitational in Seattle after a strong showing last weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

The Razorbacks, who were No. 3 the previous week, moved up to the top spot after winning five events in New Mexico, including collegiate-leading marks by their 1,600-meter relay team and freshman jumper Jaydon Hibbert.

Arkansas' relay of Connor Washington, James Benson, Ayden Owens-Delerme and Chris Bailey ran a school-record 3:01.09 -- the second-fastest collegiate time behind USC's 3:00.77 in 2018 -- and Hibbert went 54-10 3/4 to win the triple jump.

The Razorbacks also got victories from Lance Lang in the 200 (20.47), Wayne Pinnock in the long jump (26-7) and Jordan West in the shot-put (66-5 3/4).

Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said he was proud of the Razorbacks' performance, but also in how they kept the success in perspective.

"They were happy, they were high-fiving a little bit," Bucknam said. "But it was like, 'Hey, we know there's a lot more in the tank and there's a lot more to do.'

"We know that all of a sudden now the target is on our back and a lot of teams are going to be coming after us.

"We're glad that we're in that position. So bring it on. Let's go and see what we can do."

Benson will run in the 400 today at the Tyson Invitational in one of the feature races for Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Center.

The Razorbacks' distance runners are in Seattle to take advantage of the 300-meter, flat track at the University of Washington, which produces faster times because of its configuration.

Arkansas sophomore Patrick Kiprop will compete in Chicago tonight in the 5,000 meters at the Windy City Invitational hosted by Wisconsin.

Junior Britton Wilson, the NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles last year, will run for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked women's team in the 400 today at the Tyson Invitational.

"This will be the week where Britton Wilson runs the 400 for the first time," Razorbacks women's Coach Lance Harter said. "So we're really starting to put our aces in their primary events. We look forward to some great marks coming out of Tyson."

Senior Lauren Gregory will lead Arkansas' distance runners in Seattle, where she'll compete in the 3,000.

"The meet in Seattle, traditionally, is where our distance crew really defines their ability at the SEC level as well as the national level," Harter said. "The races are going to be set up to give some of our kids who are developing a competitive race as well as our leader like Lauren Gregory a chance to establish a national time in the 3,000.

"Lauren already has national times in the 5,000, mile and distance medley relay. So this gives her an opportunity to have multiple options at the national championships."