ATHLETICS

Texas, OU in SEC in ’24

Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12’s media contracts. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest. … By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement that the schools will become full members of the conference on July 1, 2024.

SEC teams share $721.8M

The SEC says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August. Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended Aug. 31. In the previous fiscal year, the SEC had distributed $764.4 million of total revenue, or about $54.6 million to each school.

BASEBALL

Darvish’s deal nets $90M

Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the 36-year-old ace an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday. The right-hander, who has a baffling array of pitches, will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent.

GOLF Frost delays Phoenix start

Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale. “I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-under 73 that left him seven strokes behind. The frost delayed the start for 1 hour, 50 minutes, with the wind picking up from the northeast and gusting to 25 mph. The temperature climbed from the low 40s in the morning to the high 60s in the afternoon as golf’s biggest party kicked off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun. Canadian friends Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin shared the lead at 5-under 66 when play was suspended because of darkness with the entire afternoon wave unable to finish. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is at 3-under after 14 holes. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) finished his round, shooting a 1-over 72.

Ames in control in Morocco

Stephen Ames surged to the front of the Champions Tour’s Trophy Hassan tournament in Rabat, Morocco, Thursday with an opening round 6-under 67 at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam — Red Course. Ames leads by three strokes over four competitors — Paul Broadhurst, Paul Lawrie, Brett Quigley and Jeff Sluman. Little Rock’s Glen Day is at 2-under 71 and tied for sixth place. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) stands at even-par 73.

HOCKEY Blues trade two standouts

Vladimir Tarasenko is going to the New York Rangers in a trade that answers another big move by a rival and sets the stage for more to come before the March 3 deadline. The Rangers acquired the prolific scoring winger and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday for conditional 2023 first- and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner. Tarasenko gives New York even more of an offensive boost in the hopes of making another deep playoff run following a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Final. The 31-year-old Russian has 29 points in 38 games this season.