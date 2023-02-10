100 years ago

Feb. 10, 1923

EL DORADO -- Plans are being drawn for the Hugh Goodwin school, which will be erected on the lot recently purchased by the School Board on the J. M. Mellor tract north of town. The building will be a two-story brick structure with 16 rooms besides the principal's office and basement. ... The structure is estimated to cost between $40,000 and $50,000. The money with which to purchase the three and one-half acre tract was donated partly by the citizens here.

50 years ago

Feb. 10, 1973

• The Arkansas Library Commission may have to reduce its statewide program by half if Congress accepts a Nixon administration budget proposal to end all aid to libraries in fiscal 1974, according to Mrs. Karl Neal, the Commission's librarian and executive secretary. The proposal basically would eliminate the Library Services and Construction Act of 1965, which has given more than $1 billion to state libraries. ... [Neal] said that federal funds would run out in June, and unless Congress decides not to follow President Nixon's proposed cut or unless the state can provide additional funds, as many as 25 Commission employees may be released and several programs eliminated or curtailed. She said these programs would include services for the blind and handicapped, for children, and persons in state institutions who benefit from special library services.

25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1998

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff Mayor Jerry Taylor is locked in a dispute with city aldermen over plans to allocate about $60,000 on youth programs in the first six months of the year. Taylor vetoed funding for the programs last month, an act which triggered allegations from some aldermen and several community groups that Taylor was opposed to the programs. ... In the past, the money has helped fund, among others, programs at the Boys and Girls Club, the 4-H Club and the Youth Basketball Association. The city has about $194,000 budgeted for youth programs for 1998. It will spend about half that amount during the first six months of the year. ... Taylor insisted that he wants more accountability and that the city should not be the only source of funding for the programs.

10 years ago

Feb. 10, 2013

• After spending weeks promoting two sales-tax issues that would fund construction and maintenance of a new jail, Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips must wait two more days to see if voters approve the measures. ... One tax would end after the construction costs for a 100-bed jail are paid off. The second tax would be collected permanently to pay for operating the jail... After its last inspection of the Jackson County jail in September, the state Criminal Detention Facilities Review Committee put the lockup on a six-month probationary period. The committee will recommend its closure if corrections are not made. Officials are unable meet the state's requirements regarding the existing jail. Built close to the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Newport in 1978, the 26-bed jail is landlocked and cannot be expanded, Sheriff David Lucas said.