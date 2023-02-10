Pea Ridge council to consider annexation, water meter rates at Feb. 21 meeting

PEA RIDGE -- A short agenda is planned for the Feb. 21 City Council meeting, which will be preceded by a Committee of the Whole work session.

The work session, held a week prior to the council meeting last month, is slated for 5:30 p.m.

The City Council meeting will begin with a public hearing for the annexation of property that is surrounded by city limits.

The annexation is for property that is completely surrounded by the incorporated limits of the city and is subject to state statutes that allow for such annexations. The property in question is north of Hickman Drive and west of Easterling Road.

The only other item on the agenda is an ordinance establishing rates for temporary water meters for the Water Department.

The ordinance would establish a daily rental fee of $7 per day, a deposit of $500, and a meter set and relocation fee of $40, and it would allow rates to be billed at the city's bulk water rate.

Deposits would be used in payment of delinquent charges and for damage to city equipment. Unused portions of deposits would be returned upon termination of the service and return and inspection of the equipment.

All temporary meters currently being used under other terms and conditions would become subject to the new ordinance, effective March 1, if the ordinance is approved.