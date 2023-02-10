Picks and Predictions for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII Same-Game Parlays

Super Bowl LVII is only two days away and if you’re looking for a big payday, why not build a same game parlay at SI Sportsbook? By parlaying a few of your favorite bets, your payout can be much more lucrative.

When building a parlay at SI Sportsbook, be sure to check out alternate lines to help boost the chances of your ticket cashing. For example, I like the Chiefs to cover the 1.5-point spread but I took the Chiefs +5.5 to help ensure it won’t be the bet that busts the parlay. You can also take alternate lines for receiving and rushing yards, as well as bet such as who will be leading after the first quarter. Have some fun with it! You can easily turn a tiny wager into a nice payday Sunday.

I asked SI’s Betting team to build a few parlays for Super Bowl LVII and here are their favorite parlays.

Chiefs +5.5

Isaiah Pacheco Over 45 Rushing Yards

Dallas Goedert Over 35 Receiving Yards

Kenneth Gainwell Over 15 Rushing Yards

Parlay Odds: +333

I already wrote about how much I like Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and I am also liking both Isaiah Pacheco and Kenneth Gainwell in this one. I’m taking some alternate lines and giving 5.5 points to the Chiefs for a +333 payout. It’s a conservative parlay I feel pretty good about.

Eagles -1.5

Jalen Hurts Over 200 Passing Yards

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown

Parlay Odds: +425

Parlays can be a ton of fun, and I built one on SI Sportsbook that has a great chance to cash. I wrote about how poorly quarterbacks who won the passing yards title have done in Super Bowls (sorry, Patrick Mahomes), so I’m going with the Eagles laying the points. The Chiefs have allowed 200-plus passing yards 15 times between the regular season and postseason, including each of their last five contests. Finally, it only makes sense for Travis Kelce to score a touchdown in the “Kelce Bowl,” right? So I’ll take Travis to hit paydirt, which he’s done 15 times en route to the Chiefs’ appearance in the Big Game.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown

Kenneth Gainwell Over 19.5 Rushing Yards

Jerick McKinnon Under 20.5 Rushing Yards

To start this investment, we will back one of the best playoff performers in NFL history in Travis Kelce to add to his amazing touchdown total. The star tight end has scored 15 touchdowns in 17 playoff games and will find the end zone Sunday. In the second leg we will back Jalen Hurts, who owns the record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season (15). Let’s grab the plus-odds on the Eagles’ best goal line rusher. In the final two legs, we will back one running back and fade another. Kenneth Gainwell has averaged 80 yards per game in the playoffs and he will get touches in this matchup. At a mispriced demand of 19.5 yards, this has to be included. On the flip side, we will bet against the rushing production of Kansas City’s Jerick McKinnon. The veteran has 26 rushing yards on 15 postseason carries and he’s averaged 8.6 rushing yards per game since Week 16.

Eagles -1.5

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown



Parlay Odds: +550

This three-leg, same-game parlay is banking on two of the game’s best players. After leading all quarterbacks with 13 rushing touchdowns in the regular season, Jalen Hurts has scored a rushing touchdown in both of the team’s playoff wins. Travis Kelce is tied for second in league history for postseason touchdowns with 15 and has scored at least once in the Chiefs’ last five playoff games. As for the spread, I’m flying with the Eagles. They’ve been the most complete team all season and while both squads have great offenses, the Eagles’ stout defense will be the deciding factor in this matchup.

Under 51.5

Kenneth Gainwell 15+ rushing yards

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown

Parlay Odds: +475

I built a three-leg parlay with three picks I feel pretty good about on their own that produce a nice payout when combined. The biggest risk among these picks is the anytime touchdown for Travis Kelce, and he’s the consensus top pick to score a touchdown in this game.

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes to Throw 2+ Touchdowns

Eagles to Record 3+ sacks

Parlay Odds: +675

This four-leg parlay includes the two most likely touchdown scorers, plus two other components. Jalen Hurts has run for a score in each of his last two games, while Travis Kelce has 15 touchdowns in 17 career postseason appearances. Patrick Mahomes averages 2.3 passing touchdowns in his rich playoff career (and he’s thrown for two or more in five straight outings). Mahomes also takes an average of 2.3 sacks per game in the postseason while the Eagles averaged more than four sacks per game in the regular season and have racked up eight in the playoffs.

Kenneth Gainwell 15+ Rushing Yards

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown

Jerick McKinnon Over 24.5 Receiving Yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 29.5 Receiving Yards

Parlay Odds: +650

Everyone on our staff loves Kenneth Gainwell this weekend, so I’ll follow suit. I believe Jalen Hurts finds his way into the end zone, and I previously discussed why I like Jerick McKinnon to have a strong receiving day. Let’s top this off with Marquez Valdes-Scantling going over 29.5 receiving yards. MVS is due for a long one in this game with all the attention that will be going to Travis Kelce underneath.

Eagles -1.5

Under 51.5

Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown

Jalen Hurts 3+ Passing Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts Over 249.5 Passing Yards

Parlay Odds: +4000

I’m going real big with a five-leg parlay that focuses on domination by the Eagles and Jalen Hurts. And by taking the under on the point total, it’s going to be a lopsided win where Philly also shuts down Patrick Mahomes and co.

