Possession of child pornography conviction nets Little Rock man nine-year prison sentence

A Little Rock man charged with possession of child pornography was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday by a federal judge who said the underlying conduct in the offense justified a prison term one year short of the maximum authorized by federal sentencing statutes.

Justin Anthony Holzknecht, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge in October, at which time he was taken into federal custody to await sentencing. A criminal complaint filed by the FBI in October 2021 accused Holzknecht of exchanging texts with an undercover FBI agent in New York that suggested he may have sexually assaulted an 8-year-old family member during a visit to Central Arkansas while he was living in New York in October of 2021. According to the complaint, Holzknecht sent texts suggesting that he had slept in the same bed with the boy while visiting Arkansas and had become aroused but said, "We didn't do anything. He just cuddled with me."

The complaint said Holzknecht then texted, "Maybe if he takes a NyQuil nap, then I could push my luck," and went on to talk about how to groom young children into doing sexual actions.

During an interview with FBI agents in Little Rock, the complaint said, Holzknecht admitted to having child pornography on his cellphone, a 32-second video depicting a grown man sexually abusing a young boy who appeared to be about 10 years old.

Holzknecht's attorney, Rebecca Ferguson of North Little Rock, argued for a downward variance in the sentencing guideline range of 46 to 57 months in prison. She asked that U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky sentence Holzknecht to one year in prison, citing his lack of criminal history and his own sexual abuse at the age of six by a babysitter, which she said he had only recently begun to come to terms with.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant emphasized the underlying conduct that accompanied the charge in the form of a long text conversation with the person who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

"This isn't just a run-of-the-mill possession case," Bryant said, citing the online chat that so alarmed the FBI agent in New York that he contacted the Little Rock office and asked them to find the child and conduct a welfare check.

"He talks about how he's his favorite," Bryant said. "He talks about how he's going to essentially groom him."

Ferguson argued that an investigation into the child's welfare had resulted in no disclosures, prompting Rudofsky to ask why Ferguson's defense didn't include evidence that the child was never harmed.

"If there have been no disclosures by these children," she said, "clearly there is no proof it happened."

"That's an incredibly dangerous assumption to make," Rudofsky said. "I would rethink that a little bit. There are lots of people, both minors and women who get abused all the time and do not make disclosures."

Ferguson agreed in part, saying that Holzknecht's experience bore that out.

"But if there was proof something like that had happened, he would have been charged with it," she said. "He has no criminal history and no pending charges."

"I get your point but I think if he really wanted to do this but he didn't follow through on it, that's still a big problem for you all."

Ferguson said whatever sentence was meted out, it would not be the beginning or the end of it, as she said he had already spent a year in home incarceration and would be looking at registering as a sex offender for at least 15 years after he finishes his sentence.

"He's being punished for years to come," she said.

But Bryant held firm, saying the underlying conduct made the matter more than "just a child pornography case." She said her initial inclination had been to ask for a five-year sentence but said internal discussions at the U.S. attorney's office had convinced her that was not sufficient.

"If you think an upward variance is justified here," Rudofsky asked, "what is the number then? Whatever number you give me I'm going to ask you why not the statutory maximum."

"That's the number I was going to give you," Bryant said. "If the court asks me for one I'm going to say the stat max."

After a 10-minute recess, Rudofsky partially granted the upward variance, but stopped a year short of the maximum, settling on nine years to be followed by 15 years on supervised release.

"I think 15 years supervised release is within the guideline range but even if it wasn't I think 15 years is about right," he said. "We have be extra careful, in my view, to protect the public."

Ferguson objected to the sentence, an indication that she intends to appeal the sentence because it deviates from the guideline range.

"The guidelines take into consideration the [sentencing factors] so anything over the guideline range is unreasonable," she said.