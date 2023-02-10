PREP BKB: Fayetteville Christian advances in tourney; Valley Springs notches late victory

PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS

Fayetteville Christian 59, Kansas (Okla.) Cookson Hills 26

Joseph Gonzales had 16 points to lead four players in double figures Thursday as Fayetteville Christian advanced to the Heartland Christian Athletic Association regional championship game with a victory over Cookson Hills in Fort Smith.

The Eagles (14-8) overcame a shaky start with a 20-8 run in the second quarter and turned a six-point deficit into a 25-19 halftime lead. Fayetteville Christian extended that to a 39-26 margin after three quarters before blowing the game open with a 20-0 outburst over the final 8 minutes.

Justus Osbon and Parker Hedman each finished with double-doubles as Osbon had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Hedman had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Fayetteville Christian, which plays at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Union Christian. Davis Trantham added 10 points while Daniel Blevins had 10 rebounds.

Thaden School 52, St. Paul 25

Oshen Rehobson had 13 points to lead a trio of Thaden School players in double figures as the Barnstormers defeated St. Paul for the second time in as many days during a Wednesday makeup game at home.

Jack Zellner Phelps added 11 points and Jack Hinson chipped in 10 for Thaden.

GIRLS

Valley Springs 61, Elkins 40

Savannah Ketchum scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as Valley Springs defeated Elkins in a 3A-1 Conference makeup game played Wednesday night at North Arkansas College.

The game had to be moved after leaks were discovered in Valley Springs' gym and it didn't finish until just before midnight.

The Lady Tigers (25-10, 9-2) erupted in the fourth quarter with a 29-5 run to win the game after being outscored 13-4 in the third quarter and having their 28-22 halftime lead turn into a 35-32 deficit.

Macy Willis added 15 points and Tayla Trammell 12 for Valley Springs, which closes out its regular season tonight against Green Forest. Lakyn Shofner and Kara Springston each had 11 points for Elkins (12-12, 5-6).

Thaden School 49, St. Paul 28

Thaden School used a 21-7 run in the second quarter to pull away from St. Paul and earn a 1A-1 West Conference victory at home Wednesday.

The outburst helped the Lady Barnstormers (17-4, 11-0) turn a one-point lead into a 26-11 halftime cushion, then they went on a 13-5 run in the third quarter for a 39-16 lead.

Ella Wise had 17 points and was the only player in double figures for Thaden, which won win the outright conference title and the top seed in next week's tournament with a win tonight at Mulberry. Emma Williams scored all 13 of her points in the second half to lead St. Paul.