Quake rescuers make last push





KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey -- Rescue workers made a final push Thursday to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that rendered many communities unrecognizable to their inhabitants and led the Turkish president to declare it "the disaster of the century." The death toll topped 20,000.

The earthquake affected an area that is home to 13.5 million people in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria and stretches farther than the distance from London to Paris or Boston to Philadelphia. Even with an army of people taking part in the rescue effort, crews had to pick and choose where to help.

The scene from the air showed the scope of devastation, with entire neighborhoods of high-rises reduced to twisted metal, pulverized concrete and exposed wires.

In Adiyaman, Associated Press journalists saw someone plead with rescuers to look through the rubble of a building where relatives were trapped. They refused, saying no one was alive there and that they had to prioritize areas with possible survivors.

A man who gave his name only as Ahmet out of fear of government retribution later asked the AP: "How can I go home and sleep? My brother is there. He may still be alive."

The death toll from Monday's 7.8 magnitude catastrophe rose to nearly 21,000, eclipsing the more than 18,400 who died in the 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami and the estimated 18,000 people who died in a temblor near the Turkish capital, Istanbul, in 1999.

The new figure, which is certain to rise, included over 17,600 people in Turkey and more than 3,300 in civil war-torn Syria. Tens of thousands were also injured.

Even though experts say people could survive for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors in the freezing temperatures were dimming. As emergency crews and panicked relatives dug through the rubble -- and occasionally found people alive -- the focus began to shift to demolishing dangerously unstable structures.

The DHA news agency broadcast the rescue of a 10-year-old in Antakya. The agency said medics had to amputate an arm to free her and that her parents and three siblings had died. A 17-year-old girl emerged alive in Adiyaman, and a 20-year-old was found in Kahramanmaras by rescuers who shouted "God is great."

Workers continued to conduct rescue operations in Kahramanmaras, but it was clear that many who were trapped in collapsed buildings had already died. One rescue worker was heard saying that his psychological state was declining and that the smell of death was becoming too much to bear.

In northwestern Syria, the first U.N. aid trucks since the quake to enter the rebel-controlled area from Turkey arrived, underscoring the difficulty of getting help to people there. Snowfall has further impeded rescue efforts there, and temperatures were forecast to dip below freezing later Thursday after rising during the day.

Syria also lodged a formal request for aid with the European Union, but little such assistance has arrived so far, and the country's civil war is complicating efforts to deliver it. Bereaved family members on the Syrian side of the border also had no choice but to wait to receive the bodies of relatives who had died in Turkey, in keeping with an Islamic custom that requires Muslims to be buried within 24 hours.

In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children's coats and other supplies.

One survivor, Ahmet Tokgoz, called for the government to evacuate people from the region. Many of those who have lost their homes found shelter in tents, stadiums and other temporary accommodation, but others have slept outdoors.

"Especially in this cold, it is not possible to live here," he said. "If people haven't died from being stuck under the rubble, they'll die from the cold."

The winter weather and damage to roads and airports have hampered the response. Some in Turkey have complained that the government was slow to respond -- a perception that could hurt Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a time when he faces a tough battle for reelection in May.

"As you know, the earthquake hit an area of 311-mile diameter where 13.5 million of our people live, and that made our job difficult," Erdogan said Thursday.

A three-month state of emergency went into effect for 10 of Turkey's 81 provinces Thursday after the country's parliament approved the move. Erdogan had signaled the measure Tuesday in response to the vast destruction caused by the earthquake.

In the Turkish town of Elbistan, rescuers stood atop the rubble from a collapsed home and pulled out an elderly woman.

Rescue teams urged quiet in the hopes of hearing stifled pleas for help, and the Syrian paramedic group known as the White Helmets noted that "every second could mean saving a life."

But more and more often, the teams pulled out dead bodies. In Antakya, more than 100 bodies were awaiting identification in a makeshift morgue outside a hospital.

With the chances of finding people alive dwindling, crews in some places began demolishing buildings. Authorities called off search-and-rescue operations in the cities of Kilis and Sanliurfa, where destruction was not as severe as in other areas. Vice President Fuat Oktay said rescue work was mostly complete in Diyarbakir, Adana and Osmaniye.

Across the border in Syria, assistance trickled in. The U.N. is authorized to deliver aid through only one border crossing, and road damage has prevented that thus far. U.N. officials pleaded for humanitarian concerns to take precedence over wartime politics.

It wasn't clear how many people were still unaccounted for in both countries.

Turkey's disaster-management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5,500 vehicles, including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators had been shipped. The Foreign Ministry said 95 countries have offered help.

'NO HOPE'

In Nurdagi, a city of around 40,000 nestled between snowy mountains some 35 miles from the epicenter of the quake, throngs of onlookers -- mostly family members of people trapped inside -- watched on Thursday as heavy machines ripped at one building which had collapsed, its floors pancaked together with little more than a few inches in between.

Mehmet Yilmaz, 67, watched from a distance as bulldozers and other demolition equipment began to bring down what remained of the building where six members of his family -- including three children and a three-month-old baby -- were trapped.

The operation there had become one not of rescue, but of demolition.

"There's no hope. We can't give up our hope in God, but they entered the building with listening devices and dogs and there was nothing," said Yilmaz. He hasn't moved from his hopeful perch beside the building for three days.

He estimated about 80 people were still trapped within the collapsed structure, but said he didn't believe any of them would be recovered alive.

"The building looks like stacks of paper and cardboard, the fifth floor and the first floor have collided into one," he said grimly, his eyes full of resignation.

Scarcely a building remains in Nurdagi that has not suffered major damage. In those where it was believed there could still be survivors, workers used pickaxes, jackhammers and shovels to carefully chip away at the hunks of concrete and twisted knots of rebar in hopes of discovering a sign of life. In other buildings, like the one where Yilmaz's family was trapped, it became more about recovery.

In Kahramanmaras, the nearest city to the earthquake's epicenter, workers on Thursday continued to search for survivors, but most of their discoveries comprised the dead. Standing atop a tall mound of debris, three men reached into a crevice and pulled out a body wrapped in a red blanket, its bare feet protruding.

The body was placed in the bucket of a backhoe and slowly lowered to the ground.

Nearby, an indoor sports hall serves as a makeshift morgue to accommodate and identify bodies that were recovered from the debris. On the basketball court-sized floor of the hall lay dozens of bodies wrapped in blankets or black shrouds, at least one of which seemed to be the small body of a five- or six-year-old child.

At the entrance to the morgue, a man wept aloud over a black body bag that lay next to another in the bed of a small truck.

"I'm 70 years old! God should have taken me, not my son!" he cried.

Erdal Usta, an assistant to the provincial prosecutor, said the bodies that are dug from the rubble are brought to the building and catalogued, and await identification by relatives who can then transport them to receive burial.

One woman, who did not wish to give her name, said she had brought the body of her father-in-law to the morgue to be formally registered as deceased. She and her family, she said, had dug the man out of the debris with their own hands, but he had been crushed in the collapse.

In Nurdagi, 67-year-old Mehmet Nasir Dusan sat in a chair watching as the remnants of a 9-floor building were brought down by excavators in billowing clouds of dust. He said he held no hope, either, of reuniting with his five family members trapped beneath the debris.

Still, he said, recovering their bodies would bring some small comfort.

"We're not leaving this site until we can recover their bodies, even if it takes ten days," he said. "My family is destroyed now."

Information for this article was contributed by Justin Spike, Ghaith Alsayed, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Mehmet Guzel, Suzan Fraser, Emrah Gurel, Yakup Paksoy, Robert Badendieck, Bassem Mroue, Abby Sewell and David Rising of The Associated Press and by Ben Hubbard, Raja Abdulrahim, Safak Timur, Vivian Yee and Mike Ives of The New York Times.

Rescue workers stand by a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. ( AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)



Rescue workers pull out a young woman from a collapsed building in Adiyaman, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)



People watch as rescuers search in a destroyed building in Adana, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamoured for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)







After she was found alive by rescuers Thursday, Hatice Korkut, 82, is carried out of the rubble of her destroyed building in Elbistan in southeastern Turkey. (AP/Francisco Seco)







A rescuer walks through the rubble of a building Thursday in Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey. While hope of finding survivors remained, demolition has begun on some structures. (AP/Kamran Jebreili)







The devastation in the city center of Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey is shown Thursday in this aerial image. (AP/IHA)







A man secures a body as an excavator removes victims from a building in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey. The search for survivors continued in the hard-hit city and across the earthquake zone, but many of those trapped have already died, officials said. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)











