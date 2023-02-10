Ramblers on a roll as of late

A different look was all it took for Rose Bud to kick things into a different gear over the second half of the season.

It's also made game-to-game preparation much easier for head coach Bradley Moss.

The Ramblers (18-5, 12-1 3A-6) have won seven consecutive games and can wrap up a regular-season conference title by beating equally red-hot Episcopal Collegiate on Saturday afternoon in what figures to be their toughest game of the calendar year

Prior to going on their current seven-game winning run, the Ramblers had dropped two of three games -- both to Riverview. The 51 points it notched in a 14-point loss to the Raiders on Jan. 6 was Rose Bud's second lowest scoring output of the season, but things have changed since then.

"We kind of changed some things up and freed a little more space up out of our continuity stuff," said Moss, whose team has averaged more than 71 points during its winning streak. "That's also given Rece [Hipp] a little more room to make some plays and create for others. And by default, that's opened things up for the other guys,

"We've gone back to a more simplified approach, and the guys like it, especially here down the stretch. Hopefully we can just keep getting better."

The move to make things simpler has paid dividends for all the Ramblers, particularly their top player.

Hipp, a 5-11 senior, is averaging over 24 points, but he's been especially stellar over the last three games. He had 42 points against LISA Academy North on Jan. 27 and 35 points the following game against Helena-West Helena, but it was his 46-point effort during a 78-56 win over Riverview on Tuesday that put the Ramblers in their current position

"He just gets in this groove, gets a different look in his eyes," Moss said of the Henderson State signee. "It's like he knows when the ball leaves his hands, it's going in. I don't want to compare him to Steph Curry, but every once in a while, he'll shoot it, turn around and leave before it goes in.

"He's just a competitor, just wants to beat you. He doesn't care if he gets 46 points or someone else gets 46. He'll go get 10 points and 15 assists if he has to."

It may take another monster outing from Hipp for the Ramblers against Episcopal Collegiate (20-5, 11-1). The Wildcats have been on an even longer tear, having won 11 straight, and possess their own scoring machine in Kellen Robinson. The sophomore has scored 30 points or more 10 times during Episcopal Collegiate's run and is coming off a 33-point performance earlier this week against Harding Academy.

"He's a special kid, a special player," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Brandon Friedel said of Robinson, who owns multiple 40-point games and had a 61-point masterpiece last month in a win against LISA Academy North. "He can create his own shot at will, and when he's hitting that outside jumper. ... he surprises me every now and then. But with the work that he puts in, it's not that surprising."

The Wildcats still have to beat Helena-West Helena today to create Saturday's winner-take-all matchup, but either way, Moss said he needs his team to be at their best.

"We kind of played from behind most of the game when we played them the last time," he said, referring to the Ramblers' 66-63 victory over the Wildcats in December. "But we just never quit, got some stops when we needed them and pulled it out. Now, [Episcopal Collegiate] did help us out some, but I don't expect that to happen again.

"We always talk about being on your A game to beat people, and that's what'll we need this time around."

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE GIRLS

Speaking of titles

It's been a busy week for Episcopal Collegiate, but the Lady Wildcats have a chance to win a conference championship just like their male counterparts, only a day earlier.

The Lady Wildcats (21-3, 11-1 3A-6), ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, will host league co-leader Helena-West Helena (22-2, 12-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, today at 6 p.m., with the winner gaining the top seed for the upcoming district tournament. A win by Episcopal Collegiate would give them the complete head-to-head tiebreaker because it would have swept the season series over the Lady Cougars, who previously lost a 46-43 decision on Jan. 27 to the Lady Wildcats.

On the flip side, a loss gives the regular-season title to Helena-West Helena regardless of what happens in the Lady Wildcats' game with Rose Bud on Saturday.

HAAS HALL ROGERS BOYS

Hidden gem

Haas Hall Rogers might not be a powerhouse in Class 2A, yet the Danes have a powerhouse player on their roster.

Senior Zack Kublanov has quietly put together a stellar season in his final year with the program. The 5-11 guard is averaging more than 35 points per game for Haas Hall Rogers (10-17, 4-8), which has had its share of ups and downs throughout the year. Its standout player, however, has primarily been up all year.

Prior to Thursday's game at Greenland, Kublanov, who averaged nearly 28 points as a junior, put together a 10-game stretch where he netted 30 points or more seven times, including 35 points in a loss to Eureka Springs on Tuesday. He's also scored more than 2,000 points for his career, a milestone he hit last month.

SUPER SIX

Still wild out West

An already wild 6A-West Conference may get even wilder after today.

A pair of blockbuster matchups involving four top 10 teams will unfold, with the biggest one taking place in Washington County when No. 3 Bentonville West plays at No. 10 Springdale. The other battle features No. 7 Springdale Har-Ber going to No. 8 Bentonville.

Both games figure to either shape or reshape the league standings. West (22-2, 11-1) is in first place and leads both Bentonville (19-5, 9-3) and Har-Ber (17-6, 9-3) by two games. Springdale (19-6, 8-3) is in fourth place. For West, it will remain in the top spot regardless of whether it wins or loses, but a victory by Springdale could potentially put the Bulldogs a half-game out of second place.

In the case of Bentonville and Har-Ber, one will be alone in second place afterwards with three games left in the regular season.

TIP-INS

Conway center Savannah Scott went over 1,000 points for her career Tuesday when she dropped 18 in the top-ranked Lady Wampus Cats' 76-54 victory over No. 4 Cabot. The 6-4 senior has signed with Auburn. ... Manila clinched a berth in a regional tournament for the 14th consecutive season when it beat Corning 58-31 earlier in the week. The Lions (22-4, 10-1 3A-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, need a win today over Class 3A No. 3 Osceola (11-4, 9-2 3A-3) to win an outright league championship. ... Both Jessieville (16-6, 11-2 3A-7) and Benton Harmony Grove (19-5, 11-2 3A-7), who split a pair of games this season, will have a chance to claim a share of the conference crown today with victories over Glen Rose and Genoa Central, respectively. ... Maumelle freshman Jacob Lanier recently received an offer from Texas Tech.