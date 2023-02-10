Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 68-225 (30.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Keen Contender in the second

BEST BET Collected Glory in the ninth

LONG SHOT Bolzy in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

FLOWERS FOR LISA** raced competitively at a higher level throughout 2022, and he is back in blinkers after a failed one-race experiment without. CATHOLIC GUILT raced poorly around the bullring this winter at Delta, but a return to the form he showed last season at Oaklawn will make him difficult to beat. CASH ROCKET has worked well for new and winning connections, and he drew a favorable two-turn post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Flowers for Lisa;Cabrera;Jansen;5-2

6 Catholic Guilt;Saez;Shirer;3-1

1 Cash Rocket;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

3 Egomaniac;Wales;Mason;5-1

2 Ego;Bowen;Puhl;6-1

4 Make Noise;Harr;Cline;8-1

5 Spark;Leahey;Quinonez;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

KEEN CONTENDER**** is an eight-time in-the-money finisher who is dropping to the lowest level of her career for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. LUNCH LADY has led into the stretch in all three of her races, and she looms a wire-to-wire threat at this bottom maiden classification. BONES AND ROSES is a six-time runner-up finisher who figures to be finishing well.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Keen Contender;Torres;Diodoro;1-1

3 Lunch Lady;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

2 Bones and Roses;Jordan;Silva;6-1

7 Sheza Cat;Cabrera;Durham;20-1

1 Mrs. Macomber;Santana;Gibson;15-1

10 Sweet Holiness;Arrieta;Loy;15-1

4 I Guess Not;Eramia;Smith;15-1

5 Finishwhatustarted;Juarez;Deville;20-1

9 First Frost;Medellin;Milligan;15-1

6 Steponthefootfeet;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

COLE SPUR** has recorded three sharp works for new connections, and he is a good finisher in a field with plenty of early speed. SISAWAY NOW contested the pace in a third-place return to the races, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. However, he tends to bounce after a top effort. MY NOAH pressed an honest pace in an improved third-place finish at this condition, and he appears improved as a 4-year-old.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Cole Spur;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

1 Sisaway Now;Bejarano;Robertson;9-5

8 My Noah;De La Cruz;Martin;8-1

4 Skyline;Santana;Haran;5-1

10 Uptown Hustler;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

3 Freer;Jordan;Martin;15-1

2 G T Three Fifty;Saez;Mason;15-1

5 New Dice;Cabrera;Litfin;20-1

7 Mark the Moose;Pusac;Litfin;20-1

6 Del Moon;Bailey;Donaldson;30-1

4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

BOLZY** is a nicely bred colt who may have tipped his hand in an encouraging gate work in company Jan. 15, and he picks up high percentage rider Francisco Arrieta. PLAUSIBLE DENILE has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, but the likely post-time favorite has had nine chances. ROYAL KING crossed the wire less than two lengths behind the second selection in his return from a long layoff, and he switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Bolzy;Arrieta;Von Hemel;8-1

5 Plausible Denile;Baze;DiVito;8-5

1 Royal King;Torres;Robertson;7-2

3 Global Stage;Santana;Ortiz;5-1

6 Gold Baron;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

2 Runaway Jack;Bejarano;Robertson;10-1

4 My Uncle Leon;Cabrera;Lukas;10-1

7 Tulsan;Castillo;Asmussen;8-1

5 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

TAPIT'S SPIRIT** has used his speed to advantage in winning 6 of 20 races, and he is dropping into a claiming race for the first time. DILETTANTE had a three-race winning streak snapped when third best at Woodbine, and the 9-year-old is working well at Oaklawn and loves to win. TIZHOTNDUSTY won a fast $20,000 claiming race in September at Del Mar, and the leading connections have him spotted to contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Tapit's Spirit;Bejarano;Shirer;5-2

3 Dilettante;Castillo;McKnight;3-1

2 Tizhotndusty;Torres;Diodoro;4-1

9 Lost in Limbo;Juarez;Lauer;6-1

5 Cathedral Beach;Santana;Diodoro;6-1

1 Devil's Tower;Arrieta;Hartman;8-1

7 Emerald Express;Garcia;Morse;15-1

4 Magic Castle;Gonzalez;Barkley;30-1

6 Jerry's Eighty;Cabrera;Smith;30-1

6 Purse $28,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

FRIDAYNIGHTSOLDIER** was squeezed back at the start before managing a mild rally in a sprint debut, and he is taking a significant drop and is stretching out for a top team. EIGHT STRAIGHT has earned the fastest Beyer figures, while competing at a higher maiden classification at Churchill. RANSAM PAYNTER showed sprinter's speed in a fourth-place sprint finish, and he drew a favorable post and may relax better with blinkers removed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Fridaynightsoldier;Garcia;Cox;7-2

8 Eight Straight;Juarez;McPeek;2-1

1 Ransam Paynter;Arrieta;Morse;6-1

6 Commander Rex;Cabrera;Ortiz;9-2

9 Gone Again;Torres;Diodoro;10-1

5 Line to Gain;Castillo;Litfin;10-1

3 Pier Pressure;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;12-1

7 Uptown Social;Wales;Hornsby;20-1

10 Santino's Fantasy;Jordan;Shorter;20-1

4 Blame It;Pusac;Martin;30-1

2 Thinkingndrinking;Bowen;Martin;30-1

7 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $40,000

PRODIGIOUS BAY*** was better than eight lengths clear of third in a front-running second-place finish, and he is taking a slight drop and typically holds his form well. BROOKLYN DIAMONDS finished second at a higher level last season at Oaklawn, and he was unfortunate to catch a speed-biased track in his 2023 debut. SAQEEL has recorded both of his victories at Oaklawn, and he was claimed last time out at Churchill by the leading trainer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Prodigious Bay;Bejarano;Moquett;9-5

4 Brooklyn Diamonds;Cabrera;Brisset;5-2

1 Saqeel;Torres;Diodoro;5-1

8 Simovitch;Garcia;Mott;6-1

3 Ice Blast;Wales;Mason;8-1

9 Sono Grato;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

7 Notary;Saez;Mason;20-1

2 Rvindicated;Gonzalez;Keithan;20-1

5 Dinner At Crumpies;Borel;Hornsby;30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

B SUDD** was forwardly placed in a second-place route finish last month, and the steadily improving gelding drew inside and keeps a leading rider. EFFICIENCY showed big potential last spring in New York, and he stretches out to his preferred distance following a useful third-place sprint finish. BARBER ROAD has not won a race since 2021, but he has kept top company and is long overdue.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 B Sudd;Arrieta;Stewart;5-1

9 Efficiency;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;8-1

5 Barber Road;Cabrera;Ortiz;3-1

3 Chileno;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

7 Tonka Warrior;Bejarano;Robertson;7-2

10 Amongst Friends;Torres;Shorter;6-1

2 Mr. Thunderstruck;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Ignitis;Saez;Lukas;20-1

8 Camp David;Castillo;Maker;20-1

6 Catdaddy;Eramia;Petalino;30-1

9 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $50,000

COLLECTED GLORY*** broke a touch slow in a clear second-place finish, and the three-time runner-up was claimed by a winning stable and keeps top rider Francisco Arrieta. I'M BETH DUTTON showed promise in her only race as a juvenile and has worked fast at Oaklawn. She has also scratched twice and may have found a good spot. CANDY CARAMEL has earned the fastest Beyer figures, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Collected Glory;Arrieta;Contreras;3-1

3 I'm Beth Dutton;Baze;Puhich;6-1

5 Candy Caramel;Santana;Miller;4-1

7 Biogenic Babe;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

10 Unsung Melody;Bejarano;Ortiz;8-1

4 Plus Power;Cabrera;Casse;12-1

11 Thorn Crown;Castillo;Asmussen;8-1

9 She Be Sheehan;Saez;Prather;20-1

8 Insensitive;Jordan;Anderson;20-1

6 Saenger Star;Gonzalez;Moysey;20-1

1 Momma Mule;Triana;Von Hemel;30-1

2 Lovely Joyce;Bowen;Prather;30-1