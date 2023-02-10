Rolling in his role





FAYETTEVILLE -- Jordan Walsh wasn't used to coming off the bench prior to being a freshman at the University of Arkansas this season.

But the 6-7 forward from DeSoto, Texas, is adjusting.

"I think whether a player starts or comes off the bench, you want that player to be mentally engaged," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Be able to come in and have an impact right when he checks in.

"Get into the flow of the game offensively but make an impact on the boards. Make an impact running the floor, make an impact defensively.

"Certainly we feel like Jordan has done that."

Walsh is averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes off the bench over the last three games in Arkansas' victories over Texas A&M 81-70 in Walton Arena and on the road at South Carolina 65-63 and at Kentucky 88-73.

Over that span Walsh is shooting 55.6% (10 of 18) from the field, including 2 of 4 on three-pointers, and has hit 7 of 8 free throws

Walsh didn't start this season's opener against North Dakota State, then started 18 of the next 20 games before playing off the bench against Texas A&M.

"There aren't many games before this season where I didn't start," said Walsh, a McDonald's All-American last year at Link Academy in Branson. "There was one year -- I think it was in the eighth grade -- I played behind some guys because I was new to an AAU team.

"They were already established as winners, so I had to earn my spot -- and I did."

Musselman decided to go with a bigger lineup against Texas A&M and started 6-10 senior Makhel Mitchell in place of Walsh.

"Obviously I want to be in the starting lineup, and I'm going to work hard to get back there," Walsh said. "But coming off the bench, I'm not going to take it as a punishment or anything like that.

"I'm going to take it as motivation to do better in games, do better in practice to earn that spot back.

And if it never happens, it never happens. But I'm going to still try to do the best I can for the team so we'll keep winning."

Walsh had 12 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes against the Aggies.

"I thought Jordan was a real game-changer for us," Musselman said after the game. "His energy was phenomenal. He approached the game the right way."

Walsh had been in the starting lineup in practice leading into the Texas A&M game because freshman guard Anthony Black was sitting out with a bruised knee.

But Black started against the Aggies and had 11 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

"Jordan probably didn't know until right before the game that he wasn't going to start, because Anthony hadn't been practicing, so Jordan has been in Anthony's spot," Musselman said. "But I thought he mentally did a great job coming in ready to play."

Musselman said Walsh -- averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 24.1 minutes on the season -- couldn't have handled playing off the bench any better.

"Ten out of 10," Musselman said. "He's been awesome. I mean, that's why he's playing well.

"It only works out when guys handle things the right way and say, 'Hey, if this is what the coaching staff thinks is the best thing that helps our team win, then I accept my role.'

" 'I might not be happy with my role, but I accept it, and I go out and play as hard as I can.' "

Musselman said part of his thinking on bringing Walsh off the bench is because he fouled out five times and had four fouls four times in the first 23 games.

"My thought process was maybe it would help him stay out of foul trouble a little bit," Musselman said.

In Walsh's last start when Arkansas lost at Baylor 67-64 on Jan. 28, he fouled out in 18 minutes. He was called for two fouls in a one-second span in the second half.

"When something like that happens, you've just got to smile it off," Walsh said. "You've got to be like, 'OK, I'm going over to the bench, and I'm going to wait until Coach calls my name again.' There's really not much else you can do."

Perhaps Walsh's most frustrating game came in Arkansas' 79-76 loss at Missouri when he scored 12 points, but was limited to 13 minutes before fouling out.

For the season, Walsh has been called for 70 fouls.

"Some of those were bad calls, don't get me wrong," Walsh said with a smile. "But I do need to fix some things that I can.

"I'm just really aggressive when it comes to playing defense. I don't even want to give the guy a chance to get a shot off or touch the ball.

"Most of my fouls come from over-aggression. I've got to try and calm it down a little bit at times, because I know the team needs me."

Along with trying to foul less, Walsh struggled offensively in Arkansas' first five SEC games when he shot 29.3% (12 of 41) and was 1 of 17 on three-pointers.

"It was tough for me, because it was a big slump that I had," Walsh said. "Something like that had never happened to me before.

"I talked to all my old high school coaches, like, 'What's going on?' They said, 'Jordan, you've always been successful because you work hard.'

"So I just had to do extra work in the gym, get up more shots and make them. I think it helped when I took my mentality back to where it all started, which was being in the gym and grinding."

Walsh has broken out of his shooting slump by going 23 of 41 (56.1%) the last seven games and 6 of 11 on three-pointers.

"I think his teammates, the coaching staff -- everybody -- wanted him to keep shooting," Musselman said. "If a player's wide open and he doesn't take a shot, it hurts your offense. It hurts your spacing."

Musselman said Walsh has gotten back on track offensively by mixing up his game and scoring on some drives and offensive rebounds while continuing to play tough defense.

"When Jordan plays really well, we become a much, much better team on both sides of the ball," Musselman said.

Walsh didn't miss at Kentucky on Tuesday night when he hit 4 of 4 shots and 4 of 4 free throws in 21 minutes.

Two fouls limited Walsh to eight minutes in the first half when Arkansas led 41-40, but he played 13 minutes in the second half when the Razorbacks pulled away to beat the Wildcats by 15 points in Rupp Arena.

"Ever since I've been playing basketball, I've messed around in the gym and pretended I was playing in a tie game in Rupp Arena," Walsh said. "I'd go, 'There's five seconds left here in Rupp and everybody is screaming and standing up.'

" 'And it's five, four, three, two, one, and the shot is up, and it's good!'

"I've dreamed of coming into Rupp Arena and beating Kentucky and hitting big-time shots. So to go in there and beat those guys, it was amazing."

Kentucky will get another shot at Arkansas when the Wildcats play in Walton Arena on March 4 in the regular-season finale.

"We've got to play them at Bud," Walsh said. "So I want to beat them again."





Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman (left) said forward Jordan Walsh has adjusted to coming off the bench for the Razorbacks. “I think whether a player starts or comes off the bench, you want that player to be mentally engaged,” Musselman said. “Be able to come in and have an impact right when he checks in. … Certainly we feel like Jordan has done that.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh (center) is averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





