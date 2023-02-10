Sanders creates Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, names chief workforce officer

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Thursday the creation of a new workforce cabinet that will advise her on how to best spend public dollars to train and educate Arkansans for their careers.

The Governor's Workforce Cabinet, created through an executive order signed by Sanders, will "manage and direct the governor's workforce development policies and career education strategy."

Mike Rogers, senior director of maintenance and refrigeration at Tyson Foods, will serve as the governor's chief workforce officer, she said. Rogers traveled the country training employees on how to maintain and service Tyson Foods' large, industrial refrigerators. He also taught agriculture and industrial maintenance at Siloam Springs High School and was the energy manager for the school district, according to a biography from the governor's office.

"It's time for our state to build a strong pipeline of skilled, qualified workers," Sanders said in a statement. "Mike's expertise will be crucial to getting that done. He has been on the ground floor of companies across our state, training young workers and developing technical education programs, making him the clear choice to lead our whole-of-government approach to this issue."

The workforce cabinet will be tasked with finding ways to "optimize Arkansas' return on investment" in how the state spends funds on training and educating people to enter the workforce, according to the executive order.

The cabinet will include representatives from the departments of commerce, corrections, education, human services, labor and licensing and veteran affairs.

Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders, declined to say Thursday what Rogers' salary will be.

Sanders signed the executive order creating the workforce cabinet at the Saline County Career and Technical Campus in Benton, where juniors and seniors can receive specialized workforce training that includes automotive technology, construction, cybersecurity, health sciences and manufacturing.

Career readiness is one component of Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS plan, which calls for an increased emphasis on literacy, empowering parents, accountability for teachers, career readiness for students, high-speed internet access and improved security at schools. The Republican governor also has called for high schools to adopt career technical programs that she said will better prepare students for jobs upon graduation.

On Wednesday, Sanders unveiled parts of her long-awaited education package that will include a "dual-track" diploma that "will prepare students to take on high-paying jobs in the workforce upon graduation," according to a release from the governor's office.

Last week, the governor announced a $1.2 million grant for equipment for the Lonoke Business Academy, a new skills-based school that Sanders said was a model for how schools can train students for in-demand fields such as mechanical engineering and agriculture.