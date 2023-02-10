Sections
Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:52 a.m.

High school basketball

Thursday's games

BOYS

4A-3

Blytheville 69, Pocahontas 42

3A-3

Corning 69, Rivercrest 54

Manila 77, Gosnell 50

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 53, Baptist Prep 30

Perryville 69, Dover 58

Mayflower 70, Lamar 55

3A-8

Dumas 79, Dollarway 44

McGehee 64, Camden Harmony Grove 62

2A-1

Greenland 65, Haas Hall Rogers 53

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Conway 65, Little Rock Southwest 37

4A-3

Forrest City 50, Pocahontas 48

4A-7

Camden Fairview 55, Magnolia 47

4A-8

Watson Chapel 43, Crossett 28

3A-3

Corning 73, Rivercrest 58

Walnut Ridge 52, Gosnell 37

3A-5

Central Ark. Christian 58, Baptist Prep 52, OT

Lamar 70, Mayflower 66

3A-8

Dumas 64, Dollarway 18

2A-5

Conway Christian 69, England 43

2A-8

Gurdon 55, Junction City 39

Fordyce 41, Parkers Chapel 30

Print Headline: Scores

