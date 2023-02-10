High school basketball
Thursday's games
BOYS
4A-3
Blytheville 69, Pocahontas 42
3A-3
Corning 69, Rivercrest 54
Manila 77, Gosnell 50
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 53, Baptist Prep 30
Perryville 69, Dover 58
Mayflower 70, Lamar 55
3A-8
Dumas 79, Dollarway 44
McGehee 64, Camden Harmony Grove 62
2A-1
Greenland 65, Haas Hall Rogers 53
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Conway 65, Little Rock Southwest 37
4A-3
Forrest City 50, Pocahontas 48
4A-7
Camden Fairview 55, Magnolia 47
4A-8
Watson Chapel 43, Crossett 28
3A-3
Corning 73, Rivercrest 58
Walnut Ridge 52, Gosnell 37
3A-5
Central Ark. Christian 58, Baptist Prep 52, OT
Lamar 70, Mayflower 66
3A-8
Dumas 64, Dollarway 18
2A-5
Conway Christian 69, England 43
2A-8
Gurdon 55, Junction City 39
Fordyce 41, Parkers Chapel 30