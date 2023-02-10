Sheriff concerned by lack of bids on jail expansion Petition drive seeks to block $20 million project

FAYETTEVILLE -- The bid opening for Washington County's proposed $20 million jail expansion left Sheriff Jay Cantrell concerned after the county received no bids on some parts of the project.

"I wish we'd gotten more interest," Cantrell said after the bid opening Friday morning. "I know there's a whole lot of construction activity going on in Northwest Arkansas, particularly with Walmart building their new campus up in Bentonville. We'll just have to see how it falls out after they review the bids we received."

Cantrell said the lack of bids for the metal building included in the project was particularly troubling.

"Obviously, that's where most of this other stuff has to go," he said. "We'll see if we have to get it rebid or whatever the process is."

The county opened bids on the different parts of the project Friday, with the work being split into 24 packages. Some of the packages were not bid on, and the one bid that was received for the metal building was incomplete and could not be accepted.

Jim Langford, with Spirit Architecture, which is working with the county on the project, said the bids that were received will be reviewed and a report made to the county on where the project stands and what remains to be done. Langford said the review process will take at least a week and could take several weeks.

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger attended the bid opening. Coger is also working with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition on a petition drive challenging the county's use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the jail expansion.

The county characterizes the project as being for covid mitigation work that can be paid for with the federal covid relief funds, but the coalition argues federal guidelines do not allow jail construction to be paid for with that money.

The $20 million expansion plan was approved by the Quorum Court in December after voters rejected a $100 million jail expansion plan and a sales tax increase to pay for it in the November general election.

Coger said Friday she doesn't think the county should be proceeding with the $20 million project using the federal funds while the funding ordinances are being challenged. If the organizers can gather at least 7,892 signatures of registered voters by a Feb. 21 deadline, the ordinances will be put to a public vote under Arkansas law. Coger said she believes the petition drive will gather more than enough signatures.



