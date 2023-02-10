Snow forecast up to 3 inches in state’s west

Winter weather is forecast for the western and northwestern portions of Arkansas this evening.

The National Weather Service is predicting that between 1 and 2 inches of snow could be seen, specifically in higher terrain areas.

Precipitation is expected to start out as rain today before transitioning to a rain/snow mix. It's expected to become all snow in the area of the Boston Mountains, where up to 3 inches could be seen.

Less than 1 inch of accumulation is expected in the Ouachita mountains.

Temperatures are expected to be near or above freezing when the storm moves through, meaning impacts to bridges and overpasses would be the primary hazard.

There may be brief instances of winter weather in central and south Arkansas, but no accumulation is expected.