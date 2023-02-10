Source: Pence gets subpoena on Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.

The subpoena to Pence as part of the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith was served in recent days, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday to discuss a sensitive issue.

The subpoena comes after months of negotiations between the Justice Department and Pence.

ABC News first reported news of the subpoena. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment. A spokesman for Pence also declined to comment.

Pence becomes the highest-level person in Trump's orbit publicly known to be subpoenaed as part of the investigation, and the move is the latest indication that the extensive probe is pushing forward. It could pit two potential presidential candidates against each other; Trump has launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination, and Pence is considered a potential challenger.

It is unclear whether Pence will comply with the subpoena. His advisers had previously said he was not interested in appearing before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Pence is presumably the only witness to one-on-one conversations he had with Trump, and prosecutors may feel they need to, at a minimum, attempt to get his version of events under oath.

DIGGING DEEPER

The court-issued inquiry to Pence comes as Smith's probe has been intensifying. In December, a grand jury issued a wide-ranging subpoena to Trump campaign officials, asking questions about Jan. 6 and who was footing their legal bills, The Washington Post previously reported.

The Post also reported that subpoenas were received in late November and December by local and state election officials in states that President Biden narrowly won and where Trump and his allies claimed there was fraud.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence considers launching a 2024 Republican presidential bid against Trump. The two have been estranged since a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

The subpoena is an aggressive step from a prosecutor who for years led the Justice Department's public corruption section and who oversaw indictments against major political figures. The move sets the stage for a likely executive privilege fight, given Pence's close proximity to Trump for four years as major decisions were being contemplated and planned. It is unclear whether efforts to secure voluntary testimony from Pence stalled before the subpoena was issued.

PENCE'S ROLE

Pence was a central figure in Trump's efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump insisted that his vice president, who had a ceremonial role in overseeing the certification of the election, could simply reject the results and send them back to the battleground states he contested.

On Jan. 6, Trump supporters driven by the belief that the election was stolen marched to the Capitol building, pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors while Pence was presiding over the certification of Biden's victory. The vice president was steered to safety with his staff and family as some in the mob chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

While the mob was in the Capitol, Trump tweeted, "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Pence has offered an account of his version of what occurred and how he has viewed Trump's actions that day in "So Help Me God," his book issued late last year, and his interviews promoting it.

"Well, I don't know if it is criminal to listen to bad advice from lawyers," Pence told NBC last year. "The truth is, what the president was repeating is what he was hearing from that gaggle of attorneys around him. Presidents, just like all of us that have served in public life, you have to rely on your team, you have to rely on the credibility of the people around you. And so, as time goes on, I hope we can move beyond this, beyond that prospect. And this is really a time when our country ought to be healing."

Smith, who was named special counsel in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been tasked with overseeing investigations into Trump's attempts to subvert his defeat, his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and his possession of top-secret government documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

Federal prosecutors have been especially focused on a scheme by Trump allies to elevate fake presidential electors in key battleground states won by Biden as a way to subvert the vote, issuing subpoenas to multiple state Republican party chairs.

Federal prosecutors have brought multiple Trump administration officials before the grand jury for questioning, including former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Pence's own former chief of staff, Marc Short.

In a sign of the expanding nature of the investigation, election officials in multiple states whose results were disputed by Trump have received subpoenas asking for communications with or involving Trump and his campaign aides.

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack recommended that the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.

In a separate matter, federal law enforcement officials are in discussions with Pence's legal team to perform a consensual search of his Indiana home to ensure there are no classified materials on his property, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

In late January, a lawyer for Pence said that the former vice president brought in outside counsel with experience handling classified materials to search records stored in his Indiana home "out of an abundance of caution" after news broke that materials were discovered at Biden's properties.

The lawyer, Greg Jacob, said in a Jan. 18 letter to the National Archives that counsel "identified a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information interspersed throughout the records." Jacob said Pence was "ready and willing to cooperate fully."

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press and by Josh Dawsey, Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post.

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

